Argentine media react to Lisandro Martinez display v Burkina Faso as Man Utd reach exit decision

Manchester United central defender Lisandro Martinez’s performance for Argentina against Burkina Faso has been hailed in the national media, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, reaching a decision on whether or not they will hand him a new contract.

On October 4, Argentina beat Burkina Faso 7-0 in a friendly international match at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Man Utd defender Martinez started in central defence alongside Atletico Madrid star Cristian Romero.

The 28-year-old former Ajax star played for the first half, at which point Argentina were leading 5-0.

It was a relatively easy time for Martinez against Burkina Faso, as he did not have to make a single tackle or a foul.

The Man Utd defender had a passing accuracy of 97.1% during his time on the pitch.

The Argentine media was impressed with Martinez’s performance and raved about him.

TyC Sports gave Martinez 6 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘Like Cuti, he came off at halftime.

‘He didn’t have any major problems either.’

La Pagina Millonaria, too, rated the Man Utd defender 6 out of 10 and observed: ‘Similar to Cuti, although less tested defensively than the captain.

‘His touches were on the ball when playing out from the back, and, like his partner, he was accurate.

‘He was substituted at halftime.’

El Destape Web gave Martinez 7 out of 10 and wrote: ‘Like Cuti, he was solid in defence and had almost no work done at the back.

‘He only played one half.’

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Man Utd set Lisandro Martinez contract conditions

Martinez has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2022 and has made 115 appearances for the Red Devils so far in his career, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process.

The 28-year-old centre-back is out of contract at Man Utd in the summer of 2027, although there is an option to extend it by a further year.

On September 16, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are already planning for life after Martinez (and Harry Kane).

Sources have told us that Man Utd are keen on a 2027 deal for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke reported in Football Insider on September 9 that Man Utd are ready to offer Martinez a new contract only on two conditions.

The reporter claimed that Man Utd will offer Martinez a new long-term deal only if he stays injury-free and has an impressive season for Michael Carrick’s team.

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