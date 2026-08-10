Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly set to go to war over a talented young left-back, but face competition from in and outside the Premier League.

On the face of it, Man Utd seem well stacked in that position, as they have Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw, and full-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui can also fill in there.

However, dig a little deeper and one would discover that 31-year-old Shaw is not as mobile as he once was and Dorgu is more of a wing-back/winger at this rate.

Dalot and Mazraoui can cover that part of the pitch but are not quite as effective as they are right-footers. Man Utd have been chasing Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall for much of the summer but so far, that chase remains fruitless.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that they are not giving up on the English defender but are looking at alternative targets, such as RB Leipzig’s David Raum.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have ready-made left-backs in the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly, although the 19-year-old is being trusted to play in central midfield more often.

However, the Premier League champions have shown it is crucial to have strength in depth, especially at a more defensive-minded team like Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, and that could lead them into another left-back signing.

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Now, reports suggest that Man Utd and Arsenal, among others, are looking at the Belgian top-flight when it comes to left-backs.

Joaquin Seys attracting Man Utd and Arsenal interest

Indeed, according to SunSport, Man Utd are keeping tabs on Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys, who has become a regular for the Belgian outfit.

The 21-year-old made his World Cup debut with Belgium this summer, as the Red Devils made it to the quarter-finals before losing to eventual winners Spain.

That has led to reported interest from Man Utd, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Portuguese giants Benfica and FC Porto.

The report states that the first three of those teams have submitted enquiries about the young defender after scouting him ‘extensively’.

Brugge are reportedly not in a hurry to sell the former Oostende youth player, who has made 97 appearances for his current employers, particularly as he has three years left on his contract.

Moreover, they will demand £30m for his services – a fee that is unlikely to deter Man Utd and some other potential suitors.

Villa sold left-back Lucas Digne to Paris Saint-Germain last week and after being impressed by Seys’ technical quality and physical attributes, they are considering a move for him, too.

As has been the case for quite some time, Newcastle are reportedly behind Man Utd, Arsenal, and Villa in the race for his signature.

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