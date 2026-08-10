Fabrizio Romano has reported on whether Manchester United could be able to bring Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford before the summer transfer window closes.

Man Utd have signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans in the summer transfer window.

While Brazil international midfielder Santos has joined from Chelsea, Belgium international midfielder Tielemans has switched from Aston Villa.

Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, are now on the hunt for a third midfield signing.

Real Madrid star Tchouameni has long been on Man Utd’s radar.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on April 22 that Man Utd were interested in a 2026 summer deal for Tchouameni.

We reported at the time that Madrid were planning to hand the France international midfielder a new deal.

On July 8, transfer guru Romano reported that Tchouameni has agreed on a new contract with Madrid until 2031.

However, Madrid have not officially announced the new deal, leading to suggestions in some quarters that there is still a chance that Man Utd could be able to sign Tchouameni before the summer transfer window closes.

Graeme Bailey reported on July 23 that Man Utd had made fresh checks on a potential deal for Tchouameni.

Sources told our transfer insider at the time that Madrid have no plans to sell the 26-year-old France international defensive midfielder, and that has now been confirmed by Romano in his latest YouTube video.

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Real Madrid will NOT sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Utd were considering Tchouameni, but before the new contract.

“It was around April, May that Utd tried for Aurelien Tchouameni because he was considered the dream signing in midfield.

“Elite player, international experience, big name, used to play at the highest level.

“So, Utd wanted to try.

“They consider Tchouameni as the perfect midfielder to replace Casemiro, but, and it’s a big but, Tchouameni signed a new contract at Real Madrid.

“It’s already done.

“It’s already completed.

“The agreement is already closed.

“So, Tchouameni is going to be an important part of the Jose Mourinho squad.

“Tchouameni signed a new contract for Real Madrid because he’s really convinced about the project, and so Real Madrid and Tchouameni are absolutely expected to continue together.”

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