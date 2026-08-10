West Ham to launch second bid for 84-goal striker after initial €20m offer hits buffers

West Ham are ready to bid again for a striker

West Ham United are ready to make a second offer for AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott, after their initial bid was some way short of the Dutch side’s valuation, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Hammers tabled an initial offer understood to be in the region of €20million (£17m / $23m) for the Republic of Ireland international.

However, the proposal did not come close to meeting AZ’s asking price, prompting a firm rejection from the Eredivisie club.

Despite the setback, negotiations remain very much alive.

West Ham are already preparing a significantly improved second bid for Parrott, and sources close to the talks believe that once the London club moves closer to AZ’s valuation (€25-€30 million), discussions could accelerate rapidly.

Indeed, there is growing confidence among those involved that a deal can still be completed before the transfer window closes.

Parrott himself is understood to be keen on the move to the London Stadium.

The 24-year-old, who has established himself as a regular goal threat in the Netherlands, views a switch to the Premier League as an attractive next step in his career.

Indeed, his willingness to join West Ham is regarded as a significant factor that could help smooth the path towards an agreement.

Growing West Ham confidence over Parrott deal

AZ, for their part, remain determined to secure a fee that reflects Parrott’s importance to their squad and his recent performances.

The Dutch club are under no immediate pressure to sell and are prepared to hold firm until their asking price for the former Tottenham man is met.

Nevertheless, optimism persists on the West Ham side that can secure a deal for Parrott, who has scored 84 club career goals in 248 appearances.

With the player’s clear desire to make the switch and the Hammers ready to return with a more competitive offer, sources remain confident that the east London club will ultimately get a deal across the line.

With the next offer set to land closer to AZ’s expectations, the transfer could move quickly towards a successful conclusion, handing West Ham a proven forward to bolster their attacking options for the campaign ahead.

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