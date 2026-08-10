Arsenal bid REJECTED as midfielder favours Man Utd move

Arsenal have suffered a major blow in their quest to bring an English midfielder to the Emirates Stadium, with Manchester United now “favourites’ to sign him, according to a journalist.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd have been very active in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have made six major signings so far this summer, including midfielders Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Arsenal, who won the Premier League title under manager Mikel Arteta last season, have completed four major deals this summer, including the £75million signing of Brazil international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League in the 2026/27 campaign under manager Michael Carrick, are determined to add more players to their respective current squads.

On August 9, it emerged that Arsenal and Man Utd are competing for Leicester City midfielder Louis Page.

Arsenal and Man Utd competing for Louis Page

BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, reported that Aston Villa, too, are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Page, who has made 22 appearances for the Leicester first team so far in his career and is also an England Under-20 international.

Mokbel wrote on X at 1:17pm on August 9: “Exc: Man Utd working on deal for Leicester teenage midfielder Louis Page.

“Arsenal and Aston Villa also in race to land 18 y/o but Utd trying to advance.

“England U20 international has made over 20 senior appearances for Leicester.”

Mokbel reported on BBC Sport: ‘Talks over an agreement are understood to be ongoing.

‘Arsenal and Aston Villa have shown a big interest too in Page, who turned 18 last month, in recent weeks.’

Sky Sports News’ Manchester United reporter, Danyal Khan, added on X at 2:40pm on August 9: “Manchester United are interested in signing #lcfc teenager and midfielder Louis Page, as reported by @SamiMokbel_BBC.

“Understand Page is keen on joining #mufc this summer.

“Midfielder won EFL Apprentice of the Year last season.”

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Man Utd ‘favourites’ for Louis Page after Arsenal bid rejected

Man Utd, though, are now favourites to sign Page from Leicester this summer and have already made a bid, according to transfer journalist, Pete O’Rourke, who has over 171,000 followers on X.

The journalist has added that Page himself is keen on a move to Man Utd.

O’Rourke posted on X at 4:03pm on August 9: “Understand Manchester United and Arsenal have made bids for Leicester City’s highly-rated midfielder Louis Page.

“United favourites for the England U20 international with Page keen on move to Old Trafford.

“Page won EFL apprentice of the season last term.”

Not only will this come as a huge blow for Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta in their pursuit of Page, but the north London club have also had a bid of their own for the Leicester midfielder rejected.

Man Utd-centric news outlet, Stretford Paddock, which has over 704,000 followers on X, wrote in its report: Stretford Paddock understands that Arsenal have recently had a bid rejected for the England under-20 international, with Page favouring a move to Manchester United, whom he grew up supporting.

‘Aston Villa have also held talks for the highly rated midfielder, but United are currently thought to lead the race for his signature.’

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