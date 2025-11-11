Manchester United have joined the race for Hertha Berlin star Kennet Eichhorn

Manchester United are one of 11 clubs interested in signing Hertha Berlin’s 16-year-old defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, TEAMtalk understands, and he is considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe.

In the heart of Berlin’s football scene, the teenager is igniting a trans-European transfer saga.

The lanky, 6ft1 wonderkid, with his eye for a pass and stellar ability to read the game defensively, has exploded onto the scene this season in 12 appearances for the struggling 2. Bundesliga side.

Now, a constellation of Europe’s elite – Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Brighton -are locked in a high-stakes chase to secure his signature.

Eichhorn’s allure? A tantalizingly low release clause capped at £10.5 million (€12m, $13.8m), cleverly tiered by suitor and competition. Premier League clubs and Champions League participants face the full brunt of that figure, while domestic Bundesliga rivals might snag a bargain.

TEAMtalk sources close to the negotiations reveal Bayern and Leipzig are leading the German charge, leveraging their Bundesliga pedigree and proximity to Hertha’s Olympiastadion.

Bayern, ever the talent vacuum, see Eichhorn as one of Germany’s most exciting talents, while Leipzig’s Red Bull machine views him as the next big name in the country’s football – raw, and relentless.

Adam Wharton v Carlos Baleba: The stats behind Man Utd midfield targets' direct battle in Crystal Palace v Brighton

Premier League clubs must fight to sign German sensation

Yet, the English suitors refuse to yield. Manchester United, under Ruben Amorim’s rebuild, envision Eichhorn being a key part of their midfield in years to come.

Tottenham and Arsenal, both eyeing squad depth for their top-four pushes, are considering January bids, with Mikel Arteta mesmerised by the teen’s Champions League dream.

Even Brighton’s data-driven model, which unearthed countless top-class talents, has scouts filing glowing reports.

“He’s got that rare blend of street smarts and sophistication,” one insider told TEAMtalk. “At £10.5m, he’s a steal before he becomes a sensation.”

Real Madrid and Barcelona, perennial Galactico hunters, are monitoring from afar, tempted by Eichhorn’s flair and potential to be world-class.

Paris Saint-Germain, flush with Qatari cash, could swoop in too, while Dortmund and Frankfurt eye him as a Bundesliga breakout.

As winter whispers grow louder, Hertha’s hierarchy braces for an exodus. Eichhorn, a Berlin native dreaming of Ballon d’Or glory, holds the cards.

Will he stay domestic or chase Premier League lights? With Bayern and Leipzig’s overtures intensifying, English heavyweights must act swiftly – or risk the prodigy slipping out of their grasp.

