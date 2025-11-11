Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee is working during the international break with the expectation that he will get a chance in the side against Everton in their next game, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old would love to be involved for the Netherlands at the World Cup next year, but must now fully focus on his club situation.

TEAMtalk reported on Sunday (November 9) how Zirkzee has an opportunity to show he has a future at Old Trafford, in light of a potential chance to prove himself.

United are going to be cautious with Benjamin Sesko after he suffered a knee problem in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham, opening the door for Zirkzee to get a first run-out in the Premier League since an eight-minute appearance against Brighton last month.

Zirkzee’s total game time in the league this season is less than 90 minutes – but he is hopeful of improving that ahead of the January transfer window.

Even if he does start to feature, his future will not be guaranteed, amid interest from West Ham and others. Boss Ruben Amorim rates him as a player but is unsure how he fits in, as his best position is not as a No 9.

This break in the schedule is a time for Zirkzee to have discussions over his role, though, and how he can make it work.

READ MORE 🔎 Adam Wharton v Carlos Baleba: The stats behind Man Utd midfield targets’ direct battle in Crystal Palace v Brighton

It’s crunch time for Joshua Zirkzee

Not only are United looking to Zirkzee at a time when Sesko nurses a knock, but there is upcoming concern about how the team cope with the absence of Bryan Mbeuno and Amad Diallo while they are away for the Africa Cup of Nations.

And if Zirkzee can find some form, he could become an unlikely hero through a key period in the campaign.

If Sesko were to be out for a prolonged period, the club would consider a new signing in attack.

TEAMtalk sources have indicated, however, that at this moment in time, they do not have a clear vision of someone who could become available in January as a suitable solution.

As for Sesko, the expectation is that United will not rush him back for their next Premier League clash against Everton in two weeks’ time.

The expectation is that even if Sesko feels that he won’t be sidelined for long, United are unlikely to play him until December.

If Zirkzee can bag a few goals in the upcoming period, it could be crucial to determining his future at Old Trafford.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Comparing Senne Lammens after five Man Utd games to Andre Onana, David de Gea from past five seasons

Latest Man Utd news: ‘Concrete’ midfield target / England ace linked

Meanwhile, journalist Florian Plettenberg has backed up TEAMtalk’s reporting that Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is viewed as a top target for United.

The Red Devils have registered ‘concrete interest’ in the 23-year-old, though it could take north of £100m to sign him in the January transfer window.

In other news, United have been linked with a move for Bournemouth playmaker Alex Scott, who has just earned his first England call-up, and TEAMtalk has already revealed that Tottenham are big admirers of his.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.