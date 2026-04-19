Man Utd in dreamland after two completed transfers leave Newcastle, Chelsea wracked with regret

Two big-money transfers Manchester United completed last summer have already proven to be masterstrokes, with a report explaining why Newcastle and Chelsea will be left questioning their business.

It’s taken longer than it should, but Man Utd finally appear to have a solid grip on their transfer dealings, both the ins and the outs.

The Red Devils spent heavily when overhauling their forward line last summer. With a greater emphasis put on Premier League experience, it’s no surprise Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have both been instant hits at Old Trafford.

Benjamin Sesko has hit double figures for goals in his debut season despite not starting all that regularly. Perhaps the best signing of the lot was the cheapest one – Senne Lammens.

On the exits front, much was made of Man Utd selling a homegrown forward in Alejandro Garnacho despite his sky high potential and the fact he’s still so young.

But in Cunha, Man Utd have signed a clear upgrade and on Saturday night at Stamford Bridge during Man Utd’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea, it was clear for all to see that United made the right calls on the two forwards last summer.

Newcastle were in for Cunha prior to his switch to Old Trafford, just as they for Mbeumo and Sesko who also snubbed the Magpies.

Instead, Newcastle wound up signing Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade who in recent weeks, haven’t been deemed worthy of starts by the under-fire Eddie Howe.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in grave danger of missing out on Champions League football. The Blues have now lost four consecutive Premier League matches without scoring and against Man Utd, it was Garnacho who had a hand in the decisive moments at both ends of the pitch.

Writing for the Daily Mail, journalist Chris Wheeler explained why Man Utd will be overjoyed at how quickly the deals for Garnacho and Cunha have proven justified.

Wheeler wrote: ‘By the time Alejandro Garnacho made his acrimonious exit from Old Trafford last summer, Manchester United had already signed the man who would take his place on the left side of their attack.

‘At £62.5million, Matheus Cunha only cost a modest amount more than the £40m United banked from Garnacho’s move to Chelsea. But United knew they were getting a proven Premier League player coming into the prime of his career, while Garnacho still had some way to go to justify his high opinion of himself.

‘Here, on a night of contrasting fortunes at Stamford Bridge, the difference was clear to see.

‘While Cunha was converting United’s only shot on target of the whole night to give Michael Carrick’s side a massive win in the race for Champions League qualification, Garnacho was trapped in his own private purgatory.’

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Not only did Garnacho’s questionable decision-making rear its ugly head when Chelsea were on the attack, but his lack of defensive nous and intensity cost the Blues inside their own half.

Bruno Fernandes, who isn’t exactly blessed with pace, all too easily left Garnacho in his wake when dancing down the right flank before squaring for Cunha to rifle Man Utd in front.

It proved to be the only goal of the game, and now leaves Chelsea battling hard to simply cling on to fifth.

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Wheeler concluded: ‘Garnacho had the world at his feet four years ago. He hasn’t done too badly since, but there is more to come from him if he can apply himself the right way.

‘In the meantime, United have every reason to be satisfied with the trade they made.’

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