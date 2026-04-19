Fabrizio Romano drops Marcus Rashford bombshell with different Barcelona, Man Utd deals touted

Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano has dropped a comprehensive update on Marcus Rashford and his proposed transfer from Manchester United to Barcelona, amid claims the latter are signing a different forward instead.

Rashford is thriving on a season-long loan at Barcelona and all parties – Barca, Man Utd, Rashford – want to see the forward back in Catalonia next season.

Rashford has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona and there’ll be no issues on the player side of the deal.

However, Man Utd are thus far insisting Barcelona pay the pre-agreed €30m option to buy in the loan. For their part, Barcelona want to re-negotiate, with prior updates pointing to either a lower fee or a second loan that then contains an obligation to buy.

It’s an impasse that has prompted talk of Barcelona shelving plans to sign Rashford in favour of a move for Brazilian wonderkid, Eduardo Conceicao, who plays for Palmeiras.

Aside from reports talking up a move the Camp Nou in Conceicao’s native Brazil, The Daily Mail also reported on the potential switch.

Taking to YouTube late on Saturday night, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has revealed exactly what’s happening with both stars.

“My understanding at the moment is Barcelona are not in advanced talks for Eduardo Conceicao,” began Romano.

“Barcelona have been monitoring and tracking the player, for sure. But it’s the same for several other clubs around Europe, also from Premier League.

“So there are several clubs following the situation, still nothing decided with Barcelona.”

Romano then revealed what the Conceicao rumours mean for Rashford’s potential deal, adding: “This Conceicao situation with Palmeiras is NOT linked to what’s going to happen with Rashford.

“So Rashford and Conceicao are not in the same conversation. The situation with Rashford is quite clear – Barcelona want to re-negotiate terms with Man Utd.

“At the moment the request is to go for a different structure. while Man Utd insist on getting the full €30m for Rashford.

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“At the moment there’s still no green light, because Man Utd don’t want to negotiate. United say ‘€30m or the player is back here and we decide what to do – sell him, keep him, we will decide what to do’.

“Man Utd want the full money. Barca as of today have an agreement with the player but not Man Utd, so that story is completely open, but it’s not linked with the situation of Brazilian wonderkid Conceicao.”

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