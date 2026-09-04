‘Secret’ Man Utd target revealed by Fabrizio Romano amid talks for winger sensation

Manchester United weighed up a potential move for an Argentina international in the final days of the summer window, as per Fabrizio Romano, while we can reveal conversations have been held over a highly rated 18-year-old winger.

Man Utd spent most of the summer working on their midfield revamp, and they went on to sign Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. Michael Carrick’s side also brought in exciting young attacker Tynan Thompson and made Karl Darlow their new backup goalkeeper.

Romano has now revealed a new twist in their pursuit of a signing at left-back…

New Man Utd link

United considered opening talks for Lyon and Argentina star Nicolas Tagliafico before deciding not to act on their interest.

On August 28, Romano revealed that United were looking into signing an experienced left-back on a short-term deal, as they did with Sergio Reguilon in September 2023.

In his latest YouTube video, Romano named Tagliafico as a brief target for the Red Devils.

“There was [a] kind of secret name discussed internally at Manchester United,” he said.

“You probably remember if you are a friend of the channel when I told you there is going to be, among options, a kind of Reguilon player.

“You remember when Man Utd signed Reguilon from Tottenham, and he did quite well at the club.

“So, [a] kind of experienced option. Not Balde, so not a top, top name, but an experienced name. A player with good quality who can help for the rest of the season.

“That name was Nico Tagliafico. Tagliafico was under consideration at Manchester United.

“Also, Juventus and Atletico Madrid tried to sign him, but it was not possible on deadline day; it was too late.

“But Tagliafico was also under consideration at Manchester United. Then they decided not to proceed, so it was United’s choice not to advance anymore.”

Talks for Wolves ace

We can confirm United and Liverpool both held talks over a potential move for Wolves sensation Mateus Mane before the transfer deadline.

Our sources state that Wolves had the opportunity to sell the exciting left winger, particularly as Liverpool made contact in the final days of the window.

But Wolves opted to keep Mane, believing he can develop into an even better and more valuable player.

We understand the Portugal U21 starlet was not actively pushing for a transfer, though he would have been open to joining United or Liverpool if such an opportunity presented itself.

Mane’s contract at Molineux runs until June 2029, and previous reports have suggested he will cost £30-35m.

Carrick discusses Zirkzee

Carrick has spoken about Joshua Zirkzee after United rejected a deadline-day approach from Everton for the Dutch striker.

Ahead of United’s trip to Everton on Sunday, Carrick said: “For sure, Josh is important, for the team, for the squad, the depth.

“Josh is happy here and I have a really good relationship with Josh.

“He wants to play more than he has but that is good healthy competition.

“We have a lot of games coming up, we have a shorter period between games.

“Josh can do some really top things, I have seen it myself.”