Michael Carrick reveals Joshua Zirkzee reaction to Man Utd blocking Everton transfer

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has given his verdict on Joshua Zirkzee, who is still at Old Trafford after Everton saw a late bid to sign the forward rejected by the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, and has a message regarding Benjamin Sesko’s progress.

Zirkzee was the subject of intense speculation throughout the summer transfer window.

Man Utd were keen on offloading the Dutchman, who himself was willing to leave.

Juventus were interested in signing Zirkzee for much of the summer transfer window.

Fiorentina also explored a deal for the 25-year-old, who was the subject of a late offer from Everton.

Everton were ready to pay Man Utd £10million for Zirkzee in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The Toffees’ plan was to sign the forward on a loan deal and cover his wages.

However, it was too late for Man Utd to consider selling the forward, who is now set to stay at Old Trafford until January at least.

As Man Utd prepare to take on Everton away from home at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, manager Carrick has been sharing his thoughts on Zirkzee, and he seems upbeat about the forward, who is happy despite the Toffees’ bid being rejected.

Carrick told BBC Sport: “For sure Josh is important, for the team, for the squad the depth.

“Josh is happy here and I have a really good relationship with Josh.

“He wants to play more than he has but that is good healthy competition.

“We have a lot of games coming up, we have a shorter period between games,

“Josh can do some really top things, I have seen it myself.”

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Positive Benjamin Sesko update

Carrick has also shared a positive message on Sesko, who is now fully fit.

The Man Utd manager said: “Ben is improving his fitness all the time, he has had some time off, which was important.

“Moving forward, no setbacks and giving us and him the chance to stay fit for as long as possible.

“He made big strides last season, he is still young and adapting and developing, there is loads more to come.”

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