Man Utd scout ‘next Modric’ with promising playmaker ‘very high’ on Red Devils wishlist

Manchester United have been linked with a young Croatian playmaker who has already been dubbed as the ‘next Luka Modric’ due to his similar skill set.

The Red Devils have adopted a new approach to the transfer market since the takeover. Nowadays it’s clear that they want to sign young and upcoming players with plenty of potential.

Indeed, that was the case in the summer as they signed the likes of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte who are all 23 years old or younger.

As per the latest reports, it seems as if they already have one eye on their next rising star. According to Croatian outlet Germanijak, Man Utd scouts have been watching Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina for a ‘long time’.

It’s thought that scouts were watching him over the international break as the 21-year-old started in Croatia’s Nations League clash against Portugal.

As per the report, Baturina is ‘very high’ on the Red Devils wishlist as they clearly see the talent and potential of the young Croatian star.

Where the Modric comparisons have come from

Like Modric, Baturina has burst onto the scene at a young age and given he has also started his career at Dinamo Zagreb, it’s no surprise that a comparison has been drawn between the two players.

However, unlike Modric, Baturina tends to play a more advanced role. The 21-year-old generally plays as a number 10, although he can also do a job on the left or right-hand side.

On occasion, he has also played as a holding midfielder, but for Dinamo Zagreb, he tends to be the most advanced of a midfield three.

Croatian sports agent Zdravko Mamic spoke about Baturina’s potential during an interview last year and compared him with the likes of Modric and Dani Olmo.

“There’s another little one. Martin Baturina, who is the rank of Modric or Olmo,” Mamic told Mozzart Sport.

“Time will tell if he is better or worse because he also needs luck. We stood behind Modric and Olmo and that’s why they did what they did. This kid was better than the two of them in those years.”

Other teams have been linked with Baturina

While Man Utd have been watching the young playmaker, they certainly aren’t alone in their interest. Indeed, earlier this year, the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea were both linked with the Dinamo Zagreb star.

Leeds United also tried to sign him in the summer, but they weren’t able to get the move over the line after reportedly lodging a £25m bid for the youngster on deadline day.

Fiorentina also tried their luck to sign the rising star in the latest transfer window, but Baturina ultimately decided to stay put in his native country for the time being.

His current contract with Dinamo Zagreb is valid until 2028 which does give the Croatian club a decent amount of bargaining power when they do decide to cash in.

Impressively, the youngster has already made 126 senior appearances at club level and he has produced 48 goal contributions in that time with 16 goals and 32 assists to his name.

He’s also been capped four times by Croatia and is undoubtedly one of Europe’s hottest prospects at this moment in time.

Elsewhere for Man Utd, they are still keeping tabs on PSG playmaker Xavi Simons who could be seen as an alternative option to Baturina.

Simons is currently on loan with RB Leipzig, but a host of Premier League sides, including Man Utd, are keeping tabs on him ahead of next summer.

Baturina’s career up until this point

The advanced midfielder spent time with Hajduk Split and RNK Split as a youngster, before joining Dinamo Zagreb in 2017.

He then quickly rose through the ranks and made his professional debut for the club in 2021. His real breakthrough campaign came in the 2022/23 season as the youngster made 49 appearances across all competitions and scored six goals for the club.

His career continued to take off last season as he gained even more experience while playing in Croatia. In 2023/24, he racked up 51 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb and scored eight goals from midfield.

Baturina also received his first international call-up last season and he’s since gone on to make four appearances for his country.

Croatia are still spoilt for midfield options but with the likes of Modric and Mateo Kovacic not getting any younger, Baturina will surely sense that his time is coming.

While we are still in the infancy of the 2024/25 campaign, it’s safe to say that the Dinamo Zagreb star has had an eye-catching start to the new season. In his first six appearances at club level, he’s already produced five assists and is bound to attract plenty of interest between now and January.