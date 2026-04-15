Newcastle United are doing their due diligence and making contingency plans for life after Eddie Howe, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that a number of high-profile managerial alternatives are already being presented to the club, including Premier League legends Jose Mourinho and Roberto Mancini.

Howe has overseen a remarkable transformation since arriving in 2021, guiding Newcastle away from relegation danger to become a regular force in both domestic and European competition.

His crowning achievement came last season when he delivered the club’s first major silverware of the century by lifting the League Cup.

Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Howe has helped re-establish Newcastle among the elite, including securing two UEFA Champions League campaigns in the past three seasons.

However, despite that progress, uncertainties remain. As previously revealed, Howe has been seeking assurances from the club’s hierarchy ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sources now indicate that as he weighs up his own future, it cannot be ruled out that he could choose to step away from the St James’ Park hotseat by resigning.

Newcastle are understood to be preparing for a significant squad reshaping this summer, with the possibility that key players may need to be sold in order to rebalance finances and evolve the team. While the club would want Howe to oversee that process, there is growing awareness internally that he could opt to take a break from management, as he did following his departure from Bournemouth in 2020.

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Jose Mourinho, Roberto Mancini ‘presented’ to Newcastle

Given the uncertainty surrounding Howe, intermediaries have begun working behind the scenes, presenting potential replacements to Newcastle’s hierarchy.

We understand that Jose Mourinho, currently in charge of Benfica, and Roberto Mancini, now at Al-Sadd, are among the standout names who would be open to the project.

Both managers boast Premier League-winning pedigree, and it is believed that Newcastle’s ownership view their experience as a potential way to further elevate the club’s global stature.

Other options would also be considered. Sources indicate that Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner – both who will be available in the near future – are firmly on the radar.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva, currently with Fulham and out of contract this summer, is also admired internally, along with Porto’s Francesco Farioli.

For now, Newcastle’s priority remains supporting Howe and finishing the season as strongly as possible.

But with uncertainty growing and contingency plans being drawn up, the coming months could prove pivotal in shaping the next phase of the club’s ambitious project.

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Latest Newcastle news: Devastating Liverpool raid / Real Madrid star wanted

Meanwhile, we revealed in an exclusive update earlier today how Hugo Ekitike being out for 9 months for Liverpool with an Achilles rupture could lead to the Reds raiding Newcastle once again.

Sources suggest that Liverpool could reignite their interest in Anthony Gordon to fill the attacking void that’ll be left by Ekitike. He could be on his way this summer, with Arsenal and Bayern Munich making also making contact with his representatives.

In other news, as we revealed on April 8, Newcastle are big admirers of Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia, and he looks set to be transfer listed by the LaLiga giants this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he is expected to be on the move, given he has struggled for consistent playing time at the Bernabeu.

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