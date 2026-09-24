Liverpool rocked as Man Utd sign new Nani in potential seven-figure deal

Manchester United have signed Isaac Konde from Liverpool, with the two clubs now in talks over a compensation fee, according to a reliable source.

The Athletic journalist Andy Mitten, who is a well-known and well-connected Man Utd fan, has revealed that Konde signed the contract with the Red Devils on Wednesday.

The two Premier League clubs are now discussing terms over a fee, which could reach seven figures.

Man Utd have handed the 16-year-old winger a one-year scholarship followed by a five-year professional contract.

The report has noted: ‘The Premier League rivals are in talks over a compensation package for Konde.

‘The Merseyside club are expecting to receive compensation for the player and anticipate the figure will reach seven figures.’

Konde joined Liverpool, who appointed Andoni Iraola as the first-team manager in the summer, back in 2018 and developed to feature for the Reds’ Under-18 side.

The 16-year-old winger made six appearances for the Liverpool Under-18 team, providing one assist in the process.

Once the transfer has been cleared, Konde will join Darren Fletcher’s Under-18 side at Man Utd.

New Man Utd signing Isaac Konde is rated highly

A coach who knows Konde well has compared Konde to former Man Utd wingers Nani and Wilfried Zaha.

The coach told The Athletic: “He’s fast, direct and a very exciting prospect, an off-the-shoulder winger.

“He’s from a very humble family. He looks like a Manchester United-type player, who reminds me of Nani or Wilfried Zaha.

“But you might not see the best of him for six months as he hasn’t been able to play.

“It’ll take him time to get fit, he looks young for his age, but he’s already giving good numbers. Wait until he fills into his body.”

On Thursday, Man Utd announced the signing of youngster Karim Cassim.

The 17-year-old central midfielder joined Man Utd after leaving Manchester City.

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