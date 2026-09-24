Liverpool urged to sign No 10 ‘game-changer’ amid alarming Florian Wirtz trend

A former Liverpool star has suggested the Reds land a new central attacking midfielder to provide competition and cover for the struggling Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool smashed their transfer record by signing Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £116million in June 2025, though that record was subsequently broken again by Alexander Isak, who joined for £125m. Liverpool fans were hugely excited about Wirtz’s capture, as Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Real Madrid had all tried to sign him too.

However, Wirtz is struggling to make a significant impact for Liverpool.

New head coach Andoni Iraola has been tasked with getting the 23-year-old back to his best, though there are concerns over whether Wirtz will ever live up to his price tag.

Our sources state that Liverpool do not plan on selling Wirtz next year, even though Bayern Munich have reignited their interest in him.

Bayern are monitoring Wirtz’s situation in case a transfer becomes a possibility, though Liverpool are placing their full trust in him.

Speaking with Goal, ex-Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton urged the signing of a second No 10 to help out Wirtz.

“I think we could do with another one,” he said. “I said that the other week, I think if you had two number 10s… because we’ve got two strikers, we’ve got four wingers, two for either wing, or wherever you want to look at it, we’ve got four central midfielders. I just don’t see us having two number 10s, and I think that’s an area where you need a bit of magic.

“If one number 10’s not doing it, then you can bring another one in. Interesting to see what the manager does. I mean everyone’s looking for them, because they could be game-changers.

“There’s other aspects of Liverpool I think will improve as the season goes on.

“I think last season they played too narrow, the wingers came in and the midfielders were all tight together, so there was no space.

“Whereas this season, playing with a bit more width, whether that would be Cody [Gakpo] on the right, or Victor [Munoz] on the right, Rio [Ngumoha] or Bradley [Barcola], you’ve got options now to keep the pitch nice and wide.

“That should free up that central area for Florian Wirtz, but Florian’s got to show that consistency now.

“He’s going to be given more game time I think. He’s going to be playing in his favourite position; he’s not going to be farmed out to the left or the right, as he was sometimes last season.

Florian Wirtz must ‘show consistency’

“He’s got to be in that central role, so it’s up to him now to show that consistency, game in, game out.

“When you come for a big price tag and you come to Liverpool, you have to be playing well, because the fans are going to be looking at you and asking why, if you’re not producing it, what’s the reasons behind it.”

After Liverpool’s recent 1-0 victory at Bournemouth, Jamie Carragher revealed he is worried Wirtz will never be able to ‘hurt’ Premier League teams.

“That was one of the poorest I’ve ever seen him in a Liverpool shirt,” the pundit said.

“I’ve been critical of the fact that he hasn’t got the numbers. But normally when you watch Wirtz, he’s neat and tidy; he keeps possession. There’s things that you like. He gets out of a tight situation where you’re normally expecting your player to lose the ball.

“But the reason I worry is: I don’t think Wirtz is in poor form since he came to Liverpool. I actually think what we’re seeing is what he is.

“And I was worried for Wirtz probably 12 months ago. And maybe that was a little bit early to say that, but I didn’t say it. It was just in the back of my head.

“I commentated on Liverpool away at Burnley, and Liverpool won with a late penalty from Mo Salah. And when I was watching that game, it was what I’ve seen for the last 12 months: I don’t see how he’s going to hurt you.

“It’s just neat and tidy. And in some way, the price tag for that type of player should be half of what Liverpool have paid.

“The worry for Wirtz now is that his performances so far, or what he’s given Liverpool, is so low. Where we were expecting him was to take Liverpool to another league title, to take Liverpool to a Champions League.

“The gap he’s got to get to almost justify what people were expecting, I almost think is too big. You can’t get there. Even if he improves a bit and gets there, it’s still not what Liverpool thought they were getting.”

Meanwhile, we can provide the latest on Alisson’s future at Anfield.