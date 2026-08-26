Man Utd in talks with Dutch giant for surprising striker transfer

Manchester United are in talks with Dutch giant Feyenoord regarding a ‘surprising’ striker deal, according to a report in the Netherlands.

Man Utd have successfully overhauled their midfield, with Carlos Baleba joining Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans at Old Trafford.

A new left-back is next on the agenda, with Man Utd harbouring doubts over Luke Shaw’s ability to play three games a week over a full season.

However, United fans shouldn’t sleep on their side making moves in the striker position too.

Reporting on YouTube on Wednesday morning, Fabrizio Romano revealed Joshua Zirkzee is a genuine candidate to join Juventus amid Atletico Madrid stepping up a move for Juve frontman, Jonathan David.

Man Utd either want to sell Zirkzee or have his loan contain an obligation to buy. There’s no real desire to loan the player out if he’ll return to Old Trafford one year from now in the same situation.

If Zirkzee does depart, Man Utd will dip into the market for a new striker, which does look required given their reserve No 9, Chido Obi, looks on course to leave via the loan route.

Feyenoord in talks to sign Chido Obi from Man Utd

That’s according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, who claimed Feyenoord are in ‘surprising’ talks to sign the 19-year-old on a temporary basis.

The move was labelled ‘surprising’ in the piece for one primary reason – Feyenoord already boast a promising young striker on their books in the form of Robin van Persie’s son – Shaqueel van Persie.

Feyenoord’s starting striker is Japan international, Ayase Ueda, and adding Chido Obi to the mix could limit Van Persie’s opportunities if and when Ueda is substituted or injured.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Alejandro Balde reaches decision on joining Man Utd from Barcelona – ‘has informed’

* Major Man Utd star in fight to save Old Trafford career as INEOS get ruthless

* The 25 most expensive signings this summer: Where does Baleba to Man Utd rank?

De Telegraaf went on to add: ‘The Dane Obi, who also holds Nigerian nationality, is a player who is not yet eligible for Manchester United’s first team and may be loaned out to a club where he will have a better chance of playing time.

‘Obi has a price tag of €5 million on the transfer market, but Feyenoord is currently only interested in a loan deal.

‘It is not known whether a purchase option can be negotiated.’