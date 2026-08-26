Major Man Utd star in fight to save Old Trafford career as INEOS get ruthless

One of the highest profile players at Manchester United is now a genuine contender to be sold in what’ll be a make-or-break season at Old Trafford, according to a report.

Man Utd have overhauled their midfield this summer, with Carlos Baleba joining Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans at Old Trafford.

Midfield was the main area of focus, with a revamp in attack the primary aim one year ago.

Those two departments of United’s squad look set for the long haul, while Senne Lammens could be United’s starting goalkeeper for the next decade.

As such, it’s in the rearguard where Man Utd’s weakness now lays, and according to the latest from talkSPORT, one of the club’s highest profile defenders must prove his worth this term or be tossed aside next year.

‘Lisandro Martinez faces a fight to save his Manchester United career,’ the report declared.

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Martinez, 28, cost £57m when arriving from Ajax in 2022, though has spent large portions of his spell at Old Trafford in the treatment room.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign and talkSPORT state the club option within his deal will be triggered to allow Man Utd to protect their investment.

However, if Martinez flops this season and/or continues to struggle with injuries, the decision will be made to sell Martinez next summer.

The report continued: ‘Sources have confirmed to talkSPORT they are ready to take up the extra year’s option in Martinez’s contract, which is due to expire at the end of the season.

‘However, there is a feeling inside the corridors of power at Carrington that the Argentine needs to prove his ability to stay fit or be sold next summer.

‘Since joining United from Ajax four years ago, Martinez – affectionately known as ‘The Butcher’ by fans – has missed almost 80 Premier League games due to various injuries. He also turns 29 in January.

‘Martinez is pushing for a starting place against Ipswich on Sunday after being an unused substitute for Saturday’s humiliating 2-0 at Hull having played in Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Spain.’

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