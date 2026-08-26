Crystal Palace respond to £50m Liverpool ‘bid’ for Ismaila Sarr with deal decided

Crystal Palace have rejected an alleged £50m bid from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr, according to Fabrizio Romano, though sources are suggesting the transfer guru’s reporting on this matter might be wide of the mark.

Bradley Barcola remains the top target for the left side, but Liverpool fully intend to sign another winger who’ll compete with Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz for starts on the right.

News broke early on Wednesday of Liverpool pulling the plug on their pursuit of Yankuba Minteh. Brighton hiked the price to sign the Gambian up to £80m, prompting the Reds to call it quits and explore alternatives.

Soon after, Fabrizio Romano took to X when claiming Liverpool had not only identified Ismaila Sarr as a viable option, but had already acted on that interest by offering £50m for the 28-year-old.

He wrote: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr as new winger! Move follows Minteh deal called off due to Brighton requests.

‘#LFC sent a proposal worth around £50m for Senegal winger who’s keen on move. Crystal Palace already rejected two bids from Galatasaray.’

However, less than 30 minutes after that post, the Daily Mail poured cold water on Romano’s claims.

Full truths on Liverpool bidding for Ismaila Sarr

They did acknowledge Liverpool’s interest in the 28-year-old Senegal winger. However, they insisted no bid had been sent, and that even if one were to arrive later on, a deal is unlikely to be made anyway.

The Mail explained: ‘Liverpool have checked on a deal for Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, though any move looks unlikely as it stands.

‘The Anfield club have been assessing different opportunities in the market as they look to add two attacking players before Tuesday. They have not made an offer for Sarr as it stands.’

Romano again took to X to provide a further update on the situation, this time claiming Liverpool’s alleged £50m bid has been rejected by Palace.

He wrote: ‘Crystal Palace reject £50m bid from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr.

‘#CPFC insist on plan to keep the winger after two bids rejected from Galatasaray and now one from Liverpool too.’

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, was then informed by sources close to the south London club on what’s really happening in this story.

Liverpool have NOT bid for Sarr, though have made an enquiry. Furthermore, Sarr’s camp have offered the winger to Liverpool in the hopes of prompting the Reds to follow up their enquiry with a bid.

As mentioned, no bid has been tabled, and no bid is likely to be tabled either. Even if an offer is made, Crystal Palace have no intention of selling, meaning this is essentially a non-story.

The Athletic subsequently backed up what we’ve been told, stating: ‘According to Gregg Evans, David Ornstein and Matt Woosnam, initial talks for Sarr were not followed by a bid from Liverpool.

‘Sources have told The Athletic that only an astronomical offer would change Palace’s stance and, with other targets still in mind, Liverpool are unlikely to budge.’

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano drops Bradley Barcola to Liverpool bombshell – ‘at any moment’