Chelsea have been told to forget about Alex Scott this month with Bournemouth refusing to even put a value on the midfielder, TEAMtalk understands.

The Blues have been exploring their options in midfield as they prepare for the likelihood of a late-window approach from Manchester City for Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea are anticipating interest from City in the Argentine before the transfer window closes, and an exit for Fernandez has not been completely ruled out at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, Chelsea have been doing work on potential replacements and Scott has emerged as one of their leading options.

The West London club have already seen a bid for the Bournemouth star rejected earlier this window, but sources understand they have been informed that another approach is unlikely to make any difference.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Chelsea were prepared to make a ‘blockbuster’ offer for Scott, but Bournemouth sources remain adamant that they will not entertain offers for the midfielder.

Indeed, the Cherries are refusing to even put a valuation on the 22-year-old because their stance is that he is not for sale – and sources insist that, no matter what, the club are making it clear that his exit will not be considered under any circumstances…

Scott stance on new deal will not alter Bournemouth stance

Scott himself has rejected a number of contract offers from Bournemouth, but that has not altered the club’s position.

The Cherries remain determined to keep hold of the former Bristol City star and have no intention of allowing him to leave before the window closes.

That leaves Chelsea looking elsewhere as they prepare for all eventualities surrounding Fernandez.

The Blues are also doing work on Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, although sources at Palace insist they have heard nothing from Chelsea at this stage.

TEAMtalk understands that Lamine Camara remains another player Chelsea hugely admire, with the Monaco midfielder potentially emerging as a serious option if Fernandez does depart Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea therefore continue to work on several alternatives, but Scott currently looks to be one they will struggle to prise away from Bournemouth.

The Cherries’ refusal to even discuss a price has effectively closed the door on a deal this month, leaving Chelsea to assess their other options should Fernandez’s future take an unexpected turn.