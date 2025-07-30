New Man Utd third kit stirs memories of infamous Cantona ‘kung fu’ kick

Man Utd poised to release new third kit that stirs memories of Cantona 'kung-fu' kick

Manchester United’s new third kit will officially launch on August 12 and early leaks suggest the club is bringing back one of its most iconic and controversial kits of all time.

The Manchester United third kit for 2025/26 will replicate the infamous shirt worn by the club as an away shirt from 1993 to 1995.

The black away kit was worn by the stars of Sir Alex Ferguson’s side when they won the Premier League and FA Cup double in 1993. However, the kit is better known for being worn by striker Eric Cantona when he performed his ‘kung fu’ kick on a fan.

Cantona had been sent off against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in January 1995, but shocked the football world when he responded to insults by Palace fan Matthew Simmons with a flying kick into the stands.

Cantona was banned until October and was sentenced to community service. He gained infamy with his press conference where, when asked about the incident, he instead said: “When the seagulls follow the trawler it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea.”

Adidas has brought back the black away shirt with yellow highlights for this season and it will be accompanied by a retro collection featuring jackets and t-shirts based on the range.

The shirt itself will has been updated for the new season with blue highlights and a subtle stripe pattern. It also features the Adidas Trefoil badge, the classic design used in the 1980s and reserved for only the third kits of Adidas’ ‘Elite’ teams including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The Retro Collection will also use the Trefoil badge and includes retro-style jackets and t-shirts. It will be on sale on 12 August alongside the third kit.

