Ornstein drops huge Pochettino update as Man Utd contract length, likely announcement date revealed

David Ornstein has revealed the length of Mauricio Pochettino’s contract at Manchester United, with his announcement as the club’s new manager now imminent.

The Red Devils have moved quickly to finalise terms with the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss after sacking Michael Carrick on Thursday.

Man Utd have to pay a compensation fee of £7.4million to release Pochettino from his contract with the United States, but that is something they have decided to do.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has now revealed the details behind Pochettino’s Man Utd contract. His first game in charge is set to be against bitter rivals Liverpool on November 22, following the international break.

“Mauricio Pochettino to become Manchester United boss on 2.5yr contract,” Ornstein posted on X.

“Deal until summer 2029 + 54yo expected to lead #USMNT over int’l break & then arrive at #MUFC in time for Liverpool. Announcement as soon as Friday.”

The contract agreement has also been confirmed by another respected reporter, Fabrizio Romano.

“Manchester United appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach, here we go!” Romano posted on X. “Deal done and green light from US Federation as Poch has agreed all terms on Wednesday.”

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