Jack Grealish tipped to snub Everton stay and reunite with former manager – report

Jack Grealish's future at Everton is up in the air

Jack Grealish’s future hangs in the balance, and reports suggest that he could reunite with a former manager rather than joining Everton on a permanent deal next summer.

Everton re-signed Grealish on loan from Manchester City after he enjoyed an impressive spell on Merseyside last season, though his impact was limited after he suffered a serious foot injury.

The 31-year-old stayed with Everton for his recovery, and jumped at the chance to re-join the Merseysiders. However, his second spell was blighted by suspension for a breach of club discipline.

He was left out of the squad for Everton’s last four games as a consequence, and there was even speculation that his loan from Man City could be cut short.

TEAMtalk revealed on November 4, however, that Moyes was keen to give Grealish another chance, and now he is back in full training and is expected to be in the squad when Everton face Brentford after the international break.

The winger played for Everton today in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Derby County, which they won 4-1.

With his contract with Man City expiring at the end of the season, Everton could get the chance to sign Grealish on a free transfer. However, reports suggest he could instead pursue a move elsewhere.

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Jack Grealish linked with shock MLS switch

According to Football Insider, MLS side Charlotte FC have expressed an interest in signing Grealish. Dean Smith is Charlotte’s manager and ‘wants to explore a reunion’.

Smith and Grealish ‘struck up a bond’ at Aston Villa. He played 90 times under Smith, scoring 23 goals and providing 27 assists in the process.

Grealish’s wage demands could be an ‘issue’ for Charlotte, but he could be a ‘wildcard’ pick for the American club.

“MLS rules permit clubs to acquire up to three Designated Players who earn an annual salary above the league threshold of $683,750 (£516,207),” the report states.

“Charlotte have three DPs on their roster as it stands, but could free up space to include Grealish in their plans for 2027.

“He has struggled on and off the pitch at Everton this season and may be interested in a new challenge abroad away from media scrutiny.”

TEAMtalk understands, however, that the saga that saw Grealish suspended at Everton is now considered closed, and all parties are focused on the season ahead.

The Man City loanee has an excellent relationship with the Everton supporters, and it is too soon to write off him staying at Hill Dickinson Stadium just yet.

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