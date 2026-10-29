Man Utd eyeing Como battering ram who helped to embarrass Carrick

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a Como star described as a ‘battering ram’ after his role in embarrassing Michael Carrick and his men in the Champions League.

The Red Devils were well beaten by Como, 4-1, on October 21. It ramped up pressure on Red Devils boss Carrick, whose subsequent loss to Bournemouth almost sacked him.

Against the Italian outfit, United saw goals scored by Nico Paz (two), Anastasios Douvikas, and centre-back Jacobo Ramon.

Ramon bossed the game, having the most touches and making seven defensive contributions alongside his goal.

Since then, reports in the Italian media suggest United are interested in the Spaniard.

Tuttomercatoweb reports they, along with Arsenal and Chelsea, are jostling for Ramon’s services.

The report describes the Como defender as transforming himself into a ‘battering ram’ when he’s in the opposition box, with a goal against United followed by another in a 3-1 Serie A victory over Torino.

Ramon is essentially used as an additional striker in Cesc Fabregas’ system at times, while it’s felt he could become one of the best defenders in Serie A.

READ MORE: Man Utd players think Michael Carrick is a joke with sack inevitable – Gary Neville

United have obstacles for Jacobo Ramon

While United and their Premier League rivals are sending ‘warnings’ to Como for Ramon, there are obstacles in the way.

It’s been said that the 21-year-old is now worth €45-50million (£38-42m).

However, that value might mean very little, with Ramon’s former club Real Madrid still holding a buyback clause for the defender.

Indeed, it’s stated they can get him back for just €9million (£7.5m) in three separate windows.

While one of those has passed, there are more coming, and that would make any interested club’s pursuit all the more complicated.

If the situation with Como team-mate Paz is anything to go by, for whom Real used their buyback and sold him back to the Italian club for more, while inserting another clause, then the Spanish giants are likely to prevail over other clubs.