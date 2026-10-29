Man City favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation after formal approach; Chelsea also keen

Borussia Dortmund’s teenage winger Mathis Albert continues to attract serious interest from several of Europe’s leading clubs, with Manchester City currently considered the frontrunners to sign him, TEAMtalk understands.

Crucially, sources confirm that Man City are willing to offer lucrative personal terms to Albert as they step up their pursuit of the talented youngster.

The 17-year-old United States international has featured only sparingly for Niko Kovač’s side this season, leading to some uncertainty over his future.

Man City made a formal approach during the summer window and remain the most determined suitors. Sources indicate that Enzo Maresca’s side were previously prepared to meet a valuation in the region of €20million (£16.7m / $22.3m), a figure that also drew Chelsea’s attention.

The London club hold long-standing interest of their own and were willing to spend a similar sum last winter.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, enquired about the left-sided attacker back in the summer of 2025, contacting then-sporting director Sebastian Kehl, though no deal progressed.

More recently, Arsenal and Liverpool have been watching the highly rated American. Both clubs are monitoring his situation closely, yet City are viewed as better placed to secure his signature should Dortmund ever soften their stance.

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Dortmund prepare Albert offer as Man City plot move

Dortmund have so far rebuffed all approaches for Albert, including loan enquiries, and insist he remains central to their first-team plans.

Club officials appear relaxed, pointing to his long-term contract and the expectation that his minutes will increase as the season goes on.

Albert joined Dortmund from the LA Galaxy academy in 2024 and has already broken records as one of the youngest Americans to appear in the Bundesliga.

He has earned senior caps for the United States and has scored on international duty, highlighting his reputation as one of the most exciting young wide players in Europe.

Opportunities at Signal Iduna Park have remained limited, though, with the teenager eager for regular senior football to continue his development.

Dortmund sources insist this is all part of his long term development plan.

Premier League rules also prevent clubs from signing Albert permanently until he turns 18 in May.

With his contract running until June next year, Dortmund have already prepared an extension offer.

Should his playing time fail to pick up, however, pressure is expected to intensify ahead of next summer and clubs will make their move.

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