Sky Sports confirm Man Utd in talks for 22y/o midfielder’s transfer

Manchester United are in talks for a midfielder’s transfer, with Sky Sports and a trusted reporter both shedding light on the proposed move.

Until Monday afternoon, the main transfer headlines around Man Utd were dominated by their pursuit of a new left-back and a third central midfielder to follow Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos into Old Trafford.

However, The Telegraph broke news of Galatasaray preparing a €50m bid for Bruno Fernandes, and the Turkish champions are prepared to double the United captain’s salary too…

HAVE YOU SEEN: Man Utd reach decision on selling Bruno Fernandes to Galatasaray after massive offer

Around that same time, Sky Sports delivered an update on another Man Utd player linked with leaving, and this time, an exit looks far more likely.

Their reporter, Danyal Khan, wrote on X: ‘West Brom have approached Man Utd over a potential move for Toby Collyer.

‘WBA exploring permanent move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

‘Collyer spent first half of 25/26 season on loan at the Hawthorns but a calf injury cut his time at the club short.’

Collyer is contracted to United until the summer of 2027, meaning a sale this summer while the Red Devils can still generate a fee makes perfect sense.

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Sky Sports’ reporting was subsequently backed up by Ben Jacobs, who also took to X to provide his own information.

Jacobs wrote: ‘West Brom are in talks with Manchester United over Toby Collyer, as @DanyalHKhan and @SkySportsLyall called.

‘Collyer played 12 times for West Brom on loan last season before picking up a calf injury. Understand talks centre around a permanent exit.’

Another Man Utd youngster on course for sale

Another United academy graduate who could be sold in the remaining two weeks of the window is left-back, Harry Amass.

As mentioned, United are determined to sign a new left-back to compete with and eventually displace Luke Shaw.

Amass hasn’t done enough to convince United chiefs he’s worthy of being Shaw’s successor, and per the Daily Mail, Man Utd are now seeking to generate around £7m (add-ons included) through his sale.