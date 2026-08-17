Man Utd reach decision on selling Bruno Fernandes to Galatasaray after massive offer

Galatasaray are ready to bid €50m for Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, and with the Turkish champions preparing to DOUBLE the player’s wages, a decision has been reached on whether or not to sell.

Fernandes, 31, can stake a genuine claim to being the best player in the Premier League right now. Indeed, scooping last season’s player of the year award makes it rather difficult for his detractors to argue against.

The Portuguese will lead Man Utd back into the Champions League this year, though if Galatasaray get their way, he’ll leave Old Trafford long before their UCL campaign gets underway.

On Monday afternoon, a stunning report from The Telegraph broke news of the Super Lig champions gearing up to make a major play for Fernandes.

Gala are prepared to put big money on the table, and their president, Dursun Özbek, is personally overseeing the move.

The report revealed Galatasaray are ready to offer a package totalling €50m / £43m, but the real kicker comes in the form of the salary.

With the generous Turkish tax system aiding their cause, Galatasaray have put together a financial package that would see Fernandes’ post-tax earnings soar to twice as much as he currently pockets in England.

Galatasaray make huge play for Bruno Fernandes

The piece’s author, James Ducker, explained: ‘Galatasaray are prepared to double Bruno Fernandes’s wages in a bid to lure the Portugal midfielder away from Manchester United.

‘The Turkish champions are thought to be ready to test United’s resolve over their captain this week by proposing a package worth €50m (£42.8m) including add-ons.

‘Dursun Özbek, the Galatasaray president, is determined to sign Fernandes and the club are understood to be willing to give the United captain a four-year contract worth €21m (£18.3m) net annually, plus a further €4m up-front signing-on bonus.

‘Turkey’s favourable tax system means Fernandes would stand to double his current take-home pay if he moved to Galatasaray.’

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Man Utd reach decision on selling their captain

At this point, United fans will be thinking back to the release clause in Fernandes’ deal, which prior reports confirmed is valid for overseas sides to the tune of €65m.

However, Ducker was keen to point out that release clause is NOT available to trigger any longer, with the clause expiring earlier in the summer.

Nevertheless, Galatasaray are determined to go all out for United’s best player who is in the final year of his contract, though the Red Devils do hold a club option for an extra 12 months.

Understandably, the response from Man Utd is already clear and they do NOT wish to sell.

Ducker noted Man Utd are ‘firmly opposed’ to selling their skipper, and when promoting the story on X, he doubled down on that claim when declaring United are ‘adamant’ they won’t cash in.

With Man Utd’s position clear, it would take something extraordinary, such as Fernandes actively pushing to make the move, for their stance to change.

And according to a subsequent update from Ben Jacobs, Fernandes has not indicated to Man Utd that he wants anything other than to continue with the club.

He wrote on X: ‘Manchester United consider Bruno Fernandes as not for sale at any price, and his €65m release clause has expired.

‘Galatasaray are prepared to offer around €50m. No bid yet received, and United sources insist if one arrives it will be rejected.

‘Galatasaray prepared to offer Fernandes a lucrative four-year contract.

‘Fernandes has not indicated to Manchester United he wants to leave to date, and the club are not looking to engage with any club over a sale.’