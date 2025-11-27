Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will have a new midfielder in 2026

Manchester United are set to welcome a talented midfielder to Old Trafford, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the transfer fee as he travels to formally complete the move.

The Red Devils’ recruitment team are always on the lookout for the best youngsters, and they have secured the services of a 17-year-old with top-class potential.

United agreed an out-of-window deal for Colombian midfielder Cristian Orozco in October, and now Romano has revealed an update on the situation.

“Manchester United next signing Cristian Orozco will be in UK in the next days to complete his move,” the reliable journalist posted on X.

“United will pay a $1m fee (£750,000 / €860,000) to Fortaleza for 17 year old midfielder.”

Billed as the ‘next Moises Caicedo’, United look to have landed a very special player in Orozco and, if he lives up his billing, United may well have landed themselves a bargain.

Who is Cristian Orozco?

By Nathan Egerton

He made his debut for Colombia Under-15s in October 2024 but was promoted to the Under-17s three months later and was also handed the captain’s armband.

The 17-year-old has since made nine appearances at that level, including five outings at the 2025 CONMEBOL South American U-17 Championship.

He helped his country reach the final of the tournament, and he was the only Colombia player to score a penalty in the shootout defeat against Brazil.

The midfielder won a lot of plaudits after showcasing his leadership skills, a wide passing range and excellent ball-winning abilities.

“Cristian Orozco is a defensive midfielder with maturity well beyond his years,” the Rising Stars account said on X, formerly Twitter. “He reads the game intelligently, often stepping into passing lanes and breaking up play before opponents can build momentum.

“Comfortable receiving the ball in tight spaces, he opens up play with composed distribution and looks to shift tempo rather than just play safe. He has a good sense of positioning, works hard without the ball, and doesn’t shy away from the physical side when needed.

“Although he’s still developing, his leadership (as captain at U17 level) and his ability to control the game’s rhythm make him a high-ceiling prospect.”

He made four appearances for Colombia in the U-17 World Cup in Qatar this month, playing all four group stage clashes against Germany, North Korea, France and El Salvador.

Orozco left Rojo FC in last summer’s transfer window and joined fellow Colombian side Fortaleza CEIF but is yet to make his senior debut. He will remain with the club in 2025/26 before officially joining United next summer when he turns 18.

