Liverpool have a confirmed and genuine interest in signing Antoine Semenyo, though a transfer insider now firmly believes any move to bring the player to Anfield may be frozen until the summer amid a big Arne Slot concern and with Bournemouth laying down their hopes and expectations.

The Reds are in full-blown crisis mode after losing nine of their last 12 games in all competitions – an unacceptable run for any side, let alone a juggernaut like Liverpool. But after spending around £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players this summer, the fall from grace at Anfield has left many people startled.

With Slot now fighting to save his job and under increasing pressure of the sack, he will be hoping for some morale-boosting wins over the coming week. Matches against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds represent a very real chance for the fallen champions to climb the table and ease the pressure on the Dutchman.

And in little over a month, Slot could use the January window to further strengthen his squad and address any obvious weaknesses.

To that end, Slot and Liverpool have been very strongly linked with a move for Semenyo, after it emerged last week that his exit clause will become active in the winter window and can be triggered for as little as £65m (€74m, $86m).

We understand the Reds do have a very real and concrete interest in signing the Bournemouth winger and are giving serious thoughts to triggering that clause to bring the electric 25-year-old to Merseyside.

However, in an exclusive update for TEAMtalk, transfer correspondent Dean Jones has explained why Slot is hesitant about moving to sign the star in January, namely owing to concerns about further disruption to his struggling squad…

Antoine Semenyo: Why Liverpool could put blockbuster deal on hold

Jones, in a video post for our X, formerly Twitter, feed, stated: “Liverpool fans, listen up. The Reds are definitely looking at Semenyo. This isn’t just a rumour; the interest is real, but the deal isn’t close, not just yet. They still haven’t totally committed to triggering the release clause within Semenyo’s contract in January, and this is where it gets interesting.

“Liverpool do see a clear opportunity with Semenyo. He’s available, he fits the profile, he solves the problem and he’s got an appealing price tag of £65m, but inside the club I’m hearing there is some hesitation.

“Perhaps the summer would be a better time to do this. This season has been disrupted already by too many squad changes. The heavy summer spending hasn’t quite paid off, has it? Do they really want to add another signing into the mix?

“When you look at Salah’s form, though, suddenly Semenyo does look like the kind of player who can bring something fresh, something explosive…Maybe Semenyo is worth the gamble in January.”

Writing previously, Jones has also explained why it’s too soon to say with any certainty that Liverpool will trigger his release clause in January, though much will also depend on who else of his suitors makes a move.

With Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United also thought to be keen, the Reds will need to keep their finger close to the pulse on this one.

“Liverpool are definitely thinking about Semenyo. I think it is too soon to say the deal is likely, they have not yet committed to triggering that release clause,” Jones stated.

“There is also an element of caution about their situation. It does present a clear opportunity in the market, yet the belief is that the summer window would be a better time for any potential deal. The problem is that there would be more competition then.

“One of Liverpool’s dilemmas is that their season seems to have been hampered by making so many squad changes. Maybe they made too many signings in the summer. The big spend has not gone well – so should they be adding another one?

“It’s certainly something to think twice about but, given Salah’s drop off, Semenyo does feel like a player that could give them a new edge. As I say, I am not convinced yet that they will sign him, but certainly they are looking into it.

“If they don’t go for Semenyo, then I think they will leave that situation until the summer. They won’t sign someone for the sake of it.”

As for Bournemouth, they remain determined to retain the player’s services until the summer at least, though they will be powerless to block any exit if that exit clause is triggered.

Nonetheless, he remains vital to their plans and the Cherries are doing all in their power to convince him to stay – for now.

The winger has become a core name in Andoni Iraola’s plans and he is paramount to their hopes of bringing European football to the club for the first time in their history.

“Antoine’s integral to our vision,” a club source told our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher. “We’re chasing Europe, and he’s not going anywhere easily.”

Liverpool latest: Can Semenyo replace Salah? Guehi transfer confidence

On the subject of Semenyo, our writers have debated whether the player is good enough to become Mo Salah’s long-term heir at Anfield – and the Bournemouth star has very much divided opinion.

Elsewhere on the transfer front, Liverpool are reported to have launched a new offer to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi ahead of the January window – and sources believe there is a genuine chance they can sign the England star after the Eagles identified a top-tier replacement.

In a surprise turn of events, Harvey Elliott is increasingly unlikely to be signed permanently by Aston Villa, and he could yet end up back with Liverpool in a shock twist, to give Slot another option in attack this season, a source has explained to TEAMtalk.

However, there is no escaping the big talking point at Anfield: the future of the under-fire Slot.

On that note, the Dutchman has been told he now faces three games to prevent the sack, while a senior source has revealed the inside feeling from within Anfield.