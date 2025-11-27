Manchester City hope for Savinho to become one of the Premier League’s best ever Brazilian stars, but TEAMtalk sources suggest he could yet become the subject of further transfer speculation in 2026.

Tottenham tried to sign him last summer, but Pep Guardiola’s side deemed him off-limits and handed him a new contract to show their faith in him.

Man City want to use Savinho as a marker to other South American talent that they continue to be a top destination in Europe, despite their slide in recent times.

Yet while Estevao is the attacking sensation making waves down at Chelsea, Savinho is struggling to make such a global impact so far.

Some sources close to Man City were surprised at the way the club refused to consider letting him leave for £70m when Tottenham came knocking in the summer.

But there is a feeling their faith in him could yet be tested again, at a time when Savinho’s performances have been inconsistent, and he continues to come under some criticism.

The 21-year-old has started just four Premier League games this term and has scored just one goal across all competitions, but Spurs are still keeping an eye on his situation…

READ MORE 👀 Man City decide on top target to replace Pep Guardiola as most likely exit date confirmed – Sources

Tottenham still keen on Man City star as Frank eyes big January

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham still believe Savinho would have been a strong addition to their set-up and there is some feeling from sources close to the North London cub that they would be interested if the door opened for a new attempt at signing him.

Over the next week, Spurs are expected to whittle down their transfer shortlists for January.

Savinho is unlikely to be available at that point, but sources are suggesting he is being kept in mind if an opportunity arises.

The Spurs hierarchy are accepting that Thomas Frank needs time and support to get the team into his mould.

Tottenham are expected to be one of the few Premier League clubs willing to spend a significant sum in the January transfer market, before showing further ambition next summer.

January is generally seen as a window for small fixes rather than extravagant signings, but Spurs believe the manager needs backing to strengthen the squad.

Internal talks have acknowledged that the absence of key attacking players has hit the team this season. These factors, on the back of the 4-1 loss to Arsenal and 5-3 defeat to PSG, are being kept in mind as the club assesses its start to the campaign.

James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke are currently sidelined through injury and the impact of that has been felt.

Frank is requesting at least one attacker, while there are also considerations for a goalkeeper, a left-sided defender, and a central midfielder.

Spurs will need to decide where to spend most effectively, with a potential pot of around £100million available this winter.

Latest Man City news: LaLiga maestro targeted / Livramento update

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reports that Man City are one of the clubs to have spoken to the agents of Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza.

Arsenal are considered favourites to sign the 20-year-old, but the race is open with the Cityzens, Chelsea and Tottenham also keen. He has a £17.5m release clause.

In other news, Man City remain interested in Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento, but his potential arrival at the Etihad is far from guaranteed.

Livramento, 23, is contracted until 2028. He is in a good position to push for a lucrative new deal with Newcastle, but could be tempted by the opportunity to join Man City.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.