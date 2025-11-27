Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been told he must do all in his power to bring a 10-times capped African star to Old Trafford in 2026, while a popular former Red Devils striker has also exclusively revealed why a top-four finish is an achievable target this season.

United invested heavily in strengthening their attack this summer, splashing out more than £200m (€230m, $270m) on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. However, those investments came at the expense of the area many felt was a greater priority for the club: the centre of midfield.

Nonetheless, Amorim, director of football Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell are making it their priorities to significantly strengthen there in 2026 – and sources have revealed to our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that United wants up to three new additions in their engine room over the next ‘two to three transfer windows’, and with captain Bruno Fernandes one of those at risk of leaving.

Amid strong interest in Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton, United are considering an offer for one of those in January – while the prospects of a move for the former have been enhanced amid a big revelation from trusted reporter David Ornstein.

Now United’s interest in the £100m-rated Brighton star has received a big endorsement from Saha, though he does wonder if a move may need to be put on ice until the summer.

“Like everyone, I thought maybe we were close to signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton in the summer transfer window,” Saha exclusively told TEAMtalk in association with punditarena.com.

“There are some decent players at the moment who might be in better form, but he is an excellent central midfielder. It’s a crucial part of the team, and even if Casemiro has improved a lot of late, I still think that we need that fire and that power more than anything, and that’s what Baleba can provide.

“We definitely have a need for a connection between midfield and going forward, and this is the position that can be improved. It’s not easy to find that type of player, but I think Baleba could be the perfect option.

“Maybe United will look at him in the summer, but we know the price tag is going to be enormous.”

Saha on why Man Utd can make top four this season

While United have been much improved in recent weeks, Monday night’s frustrating 1-0 home defeat to 10-man Everton raised more questions about their inconsistencies.

Nonetheless, Saha is adamant that United can claim a top-four finish this season after spotting several positive signs under Amorim.

“Yes, I think it’s realistic [for United to finish in the top four], Saha added. “They’re already in a good bit of form at this moment in time, without clicking perfectly yet, so you think there is more to come.

“You can see that the defensive line and midfield compactness is better. You can see that we are creating chances, which is a good sign, but we haven’t clicked properly altogether yet.

“So those players who have already signed this summer have shown really good quality, which is great, but haven’t clicked yet altogether. That connection is the thing that we’re all waiting for because they will be much stronger when they learn to play as Amorim wants for the full 90 minutes.

“It’s going to be very interesting to see, but fourth place is still a big challenge. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy, even if they play well, because there are so many good teams in the Premier League competing for the top four.”

