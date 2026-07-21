Manchester United are reportedly preparing to launch a €60million (£51m) raid on French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a player they’ve been chasing for three years, while Marcus Rashford’s immediate future at the club looks to have been settled.

After a slow start to the summer transfer window, Old Trafford chiefs sprung into life last week with the double midfield signing of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans for a combined £85m, while experienced goalkeeper Karl Darlow also arrived on a free transfer.

There has been further talk of another midfielder arriving at Man Utd, especially with Casemiro now gone and Manuel Ugarte suffering a serious knee injury at the World Cup.

Man Utd looking to lure PSG star to Old Trafford

A fresh report claims that the Red Devils are seriously considering a €60m (£51m) bid for PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery.

United first explored the possibility of signing the standout star back in 2023 when he was just 17, and now a report from French outlet Top Mercato claims that he is back on their radar again.

The 20-year-old has found himself on the periphery at PSG, which may work in United’s favour when negotiating a deal.

The Top Mercato report adds that Zaire-Emery is ‘held in high esteem’ by Old Trafford bosses, to the extent where they are ready to offer €60m (£51m) to test PSG’s resolve over a potential transfer.

However, it’s also claimed that the back-to-back Champions League winners value the player at closer to the €80m (£68m) mark.

Zaire-Emery made 54 appearances during the 2025/26 season before adding a further 109 minutes of action at the World Cup for a France side that reached the semi-finals before defeat to eventual winners Spain.

As for the player’s stance on a potential move, it’s reported that his future remains ‘uncertain’ and that much will depend on his outlook at PSG ahead of the new campaign.

Zaire-Emery featured prominently in midfield and at right-back for PSG last season, although that was largely down to injuries to Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi.

He ended up returning to the substitutes bench under Luis Enrique once both players returned to fitness, once again raising doubts over whether he has a significant future in Paris.

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Huge update on Rashford future

An INEOS blunder is said to have played a role in why Marcus Rashford is now set to STAY at Manchester United beyond the summer transfer window.

Rashford was heavily tipped to complete an agreed switch to Barcelona this summer, after excelling at the Catalan giants on loan last season.

While United wanted to sell, Rashford was gunning for the move and Barca boss Hansi Flick gave the green light, the LaLiga giants opted to move for Newcastle star Anthony Gordon instead.

That’s resulted in Rashford being on course to return to Old Trafford once his post-World Cup holiday comes to an end.

While INEOS are more than willing to sell to another club, the £40m clause in Rashford’s contract – that was open to any side not named Manchester City or Liverpool – lapsed on July 15 without any takers coming forward.

And according to the latest from the i paper, it appears INEOS won’t get their way, with the report strongly insisting Rashford WILL remain a Man Utd player next season

That’s largely because INEOS blundered when their desperation to get Rashford’s sky-high £325,000-a-week wages off the books.

That very public ‘desperation’ has resulted in potential buyers refusing to put up anything meaningful in terms of transfer fees.

Instead, interested sides are all biding their time and hoping to snap Rashford up via the loan route as Man Utd’s desperation hits fever pitch in the final stages of the window.

But with United thus far dead set against another loan, the direction of travel looks set – Rashford will stay at Man Utd and battle for starts on the left wing next term.

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