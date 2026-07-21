Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr has emphatically responded to our exclusive story revealing that Manchester United had made contact over a deal to sign the Senegalese star this summer by dropping a monumental admission over how he would “love” a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are putting a strong emphasis on strengthening their midfield this summer with deals for Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos already signed off for a combined £85m.

Manchester United are not done yet, either, with the club also intent on adding a third new midfielder for Michael Carrick and to ensure the Red Devils are well equipped to challenge on multiple trophy fronts next season.

To that end, it emerged on Tuesday morning that talks over a £51m deal to sign Roma star Manu Kone are now underway, and with three sources providing updates on their chances of landing the France international.

Co-owners INEOS also want to strengthen up front. And while Marcus Rashford now looks set to return to Carrington after a short holiday where he will be reintegrated into the Red Devils squad, the club has not closed the door entirely on another attacking addition.

To that end, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on July 2 that United have held talks with the agent of Palace star Sarr over a potential move to Old Trafford and having been blown away by the attacker’s performances for Senegal at the 2026 World Cup finals.

While United had yet to make an official move for the player, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed preliminary talks had been held over the deal to gauge whether the move to the North-West would be of interest to the versatile 28-year-old, who can play off either wing or operate centrally as a No.9.

With the story of United’s interest in Sarr since picked up in the French media, the possibility of a move to Old Trafford has now been put to the player.

And the response of the star, who scored four times and added one assist at this summer’s World Cup, will have made INEOS and director of football Jason Wilcox sit up and pay attention…

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Ismaila Sarr admits he would ‘love’ Man Utd transfer

Sources understand that Palace rate Sarr in the £50m bracket, though the inflated fees in the English game this summer may yet provoke a rethink.

Either way, when asked about a possible move to Old Trafford, Sarr certainly greeted the news with enthusiasm.

As quoted by Joueurs SN, via X, Sarr admitted: “My dream clubs? Honestly, there’s only one. I love Manchester United with all my heart, and I’m a huge fan of it.”

Those comments have, understandably, provoked widespread interest in his homeland.

And in a new 24-word update on his future, Sarr admitted he dreams of winning the African Ballon d’Or, while admitting to Senegalese outlet APS: “I have a three-year contract with Crystal Palace; it’s up to them to decide. Football is my profession, and I enjoy playing it.”

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If Manchester United are to sign cover and competition for Benjamin Sesko this summer, they would ideally want an experienced frontman who already knows the Premier League inside-out.

And Sarr, who played a pivotal role in Palace’s historic UEFA Conference League triumph, finishing the competition with nine goals and being voted the tournament’s Player of the Season, would certainly tick that box.

He also enjoyed an outstanding Premier League campaign, scoring nine league goals to finish the season with 20 in all competitions.

Those performances have not gone unnoticed at Old Trafford.

However, before United can fund his signing – or at least launch a bid for the 88-cap star – they will first need to offload Joshua Zirkzee first, with the Dutchman cleared to leave this summer after failing to impress during his two years at the club.

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