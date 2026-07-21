Ipswich win race for 79-goal Celtic attacker after agreeing £10m summer deal

Ipswich Town have won the race to sign Celtic forward Daizen Maeda after reaching an agreement worth £10million with the Scottish champions, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Japan international is set to make the move to Portman Road after Ipswich moved decisively to secure one of their priority attacking targets ahead of a host of rival clubs.

Sources have confirmed to us that personal terms have been agreed, with Ipswich beating significant competition from across England to land the experienced forward.

Maeda entered the final year of his contract at Celtic Park this summer and, despite the club’s efforts, showed little appetite to extend his stay beyond next summer.

That prompted his representatives to explore the market, with discussions taking place with a number of interested clubs over recent weeks.

TEAMtalk understands Ipswich’s project quickly emerged as one of the most attractive options for the 28-year-old, who was impressed by the club’s ambitions and the opportunity to continue playing in English football.

The newly promoted side have now agreed an overall package worth £10million with Celtic to bring an end to Maeda’s three-and-a-half-year spell in Glasgow, with the attacker having scored 79 goals in 212 games for the club.

Since arriving from Yokohama F. Marinos in 2022, the Japan international has established himself as one of Celtic’s most important attacking players thanks to his pace, relentless work rate and versatility across the frontline.

His impending departure attracted widespread interest.

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Ipswich beat out rivals to secure Maeda deal

We understand that Premier League and Championship clubs all monitored Maeda’s situation during the summer.

Hull City, Fulham, Burnley, Birmingham City and Wrexham were among the clubs to express interest, while further enquiries arrived from elsewhere as it became increasingly clear the forward could be available.

However, Ipswich moved quickest to turn their interest into concrete negotiations and have now won the race.

Maeda becomes the latest addition to what has already been a busy summer of attacking recruitment at Portman Road.

Ipswich have already strengthened their frontline with the arrival of Emerson from Toulouse, while Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu is also closing in on a move after the club agreed a deal worth around £20m.

The additions underline the club’s commitment to back new boss Gary O’Neil and give him a side with greater depth and quality in the final third, as Ipswich prepare for the challenges of the new campaign.

Maeda’s experience at the highest level, combined with his proven goalscoring record and international pedigree with Japan, made him an attractive option as Ipswich looked to add further versatility to their attack.

We understand the transfer is now in its final stages, with only the formalities remaining before Maeda completes his switch to Suffolk.

For Celtic, the move allows the club to generate a substantial fee for a player who would otherwise have entered the final months of his contract, while Ipswich believe they have secured one of the most experienced and dynamic forwards available in the market this summer.