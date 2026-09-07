Newcastle target acting ‘annoyingly’ after Magpies make approach for ‘creative winger’

Newcastle United seriously considered a move for Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa over the summer, and the interest appears to have affected the 24-year-old’s form.

Matthias Jaissle’s side made adding attacking reinforcements a top priority and they brought in Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Bazoumana Toure in two eye-catching deals.

But Hadj Moussa, who notched 14 goals and seven assists for Feyenoord last season, was another player who was high on Newcastle’s shortlist, as TEAMtalk previously revealed.

Newcastle made an ‘approach’ for Hadj Moussa in the final days of the window but ultimately decided against making a bid.

We reported that the opportunity to test himself in England’s top flight is understood to hold ‘strong appeal’ for the ‘creative winger’, who has impressed with his pace, dribbling and ability to create chances, while also winning 18 international caps for Algeria.

The noise surrounding his future may have had a detrimental impact on him, though.

Willem van Hanegem, who played for Feyenoord between 1968 and 1976 and managed them between 1992 and 1995, reckons that he needs to improve his attitude.

“Feyenoord gave him a chance at the top level after [he left] Vitesse, at a time when he was still of little significance,” he said, as cited by Sport Witness.

“Now that there is interest in him, he is acting annoyingly. Yes, he can earn a lot of money. He certainly won’t be playing for free at Feyenoord, but apart from all this: he just needs to act normal.

Feyenoord face Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, but whether Hadj Moussa travels with the squad seems to be up for discussion.

“If he does indeed stay, goes to Barcelona, ​​and is on time for the bus and the team meeting, then surely you expect something from him at the Camp Nou,” Van Hanegem added.

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Hadj Moussa came close to sealing Saudi switch

Hadj Moussa was left out of Feyenoord’s last league game. Before that, he had started the first four, scoring once and providing an assist.

He was heavily linked with a move to Saudi side Al-Ittihad. In fact, reports suggested that Feyenoord and Ittihad had even reached a verbal agreement over a transfer worth at least €40million.

The deal, however, ultimately collapsed, with Al-Ittihad refusing to match Feyenoord’s demands.

A switch to the Premier League still seems to be on the Algerian’s mind, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Newcastle or any other English side show interest in January.

Hadj Moussa is under contract with Feyenoord until 2030, so the Dutch giants are under no pressure to sell the winger, and are in a strong negotiating position.