Man Utd reach decision on January left-back signing amid £75m Lewis Hall pursuit

There has been an update on Lewis Hall to Man Utd

Manchester United have reportedly decided whether they will bring in a new left-back in the January transfer window after deciding against such a deal over the summer.

Man Utd made Hall their No 1 left-back target in the summer but were told Newcastle would not sell under any circumstances. Newcastle were determined to keep the 21-year-old after already selling Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes in the same transfer window.

United were subsequently linked with a number of other left-backs, most notably Alejandro Balde, David Raum and Jorge Salinas.

On deadline day, there was reportedly contact between the Red Devils and Barcelona over Balde, while intermediaries also discussed a shock move for Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri to Old Trafford.

Ultimately, however, United chiefs decided against signing a left-back. They did not want to bring in a player who might block Hall’s path to joining in the future.

As per Football Insider, Michael Carrick’s side are ‘planning to delay their search for a new left-back signing until next summer rather than in the January window’.

FI journalist Pete O’Rourke added: “I’m sure there is a plan in place at Old Trafford. Obviously, the main focus this summer was to rebuild the midfield, which they have done with their new signings.

“Last year, they brought in new attacking players in Sesko, Cunha and Mbeumo, so I’m sure the next focus will be on the defence.

“It’ll be hard to sign their top targets in the upcoming January window, because nobody wants to lose their best players midway through the season, but I’m sure United will revisit their left-back options in next summer’s window because they do need to find a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.”

We confirmed on September 2 that United fully intend to return for Hall next summer as he remains their top target to succeed Shaw.

Newcastle aim to stop the transfer from happening by rewarding the English talent with a lucrative new contract.

But whether Hall signs such a deal at St James’ Park remains to be seen, as his camp previously encouraged United to submit a transfer bid.

The Daily Mail have previously suggested Newcastle want around £75million to sell Hall.

Man Utd plot defensive overhaul in 2027

According to James Ducker of The Telegraph, Hall could be one of four new defenders to arrive at Old Trafford next summer.

Depending on which defenders stay, United could be in the market for two new full-backs and two central defenders.

United officials believe Carrick has enough cover at left-back to see him through the current campaign, in the form of Patrick Dorgu, Carlos Baleba, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui.

But many United fans have been left disappointed by the decision not to sign a specialist left-back, feeling it could cost the club success this term.

Shaw’s history with injuries is well documented. Plus, Dorgu is seen by Carrick as more of an attack-minded player, while Baleba has rarely played in the position.

Dalot and Mazraoui both have experience operating at left-back, though they are more comfortable on the right.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly decided whether to move for free agent David Alaba.