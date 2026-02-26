Newcastle line up shock Wolves signing that mirrors masterful Liverpool move

Newcastle are pursuing a Wolves defender in a move that shares many similarities with one of the greatest Liverpool transfers in the Premier League era.

As the Premier League campaign heads towards its climax, Hugo Bueno is quietly emerging as one of the most intriguing prospects amid Wolves’ relegation battle.

The 23-year-old Spanish left-back, a product of Wolves’ academy since 2019, has become the club’s first-choice option in defence following Rayan Ait-Nouri’s move to Manchester City.

Despite the team’s struggles near the bottom of the table, Bueno has stood out with his attacking flair, defensive resilience, and consistent performances.

Contracted until 2028, Bueno could command a significant fee, but Wolves’ likely descent to the Championship this summer may force sales to comply with financial regulations.

The defender, who spent last season on loan at Feyenoord gaining valuable experience, has impressed enough to attract Premier League suitors keen to secure a proven top-flight talent.

Newcastle are in the pursuit with concrete interest. The Magpies view Bueno as a prime target to provide competition and cover for the injury-prone Lewis Hall at left-back.

Scouts have tracked his progress closely, and Newcastle see the move as a shrewd addition offering Premier League continuity without the adaptation risks of overseas signings.

The move would also share many similarities with Liverpool’s masterful move for Andy Robertson back in 2017.

It came as a shock to many to see Liverpool sign a player who’d just suffered relegation with Hull City. It is not all that often that stars earn moves to ‘big six’ clubs at a time when they’ve just dropped out of the division.

Yet Liverpool saw something in the Scot despite his side’s overall struggles and the initial £8m they paid quickly proved a bargain.

Robertson would go on to win every trophy available at Liverpool and few players epitomised the ‘heavy metal’ football Liverpool played in the Jurgen Klopp era quite like Robertson.

Sources suggest Newcastle are prioritising defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2026-27 season, and Wolves’ predicament could ease negotiations, just as it did with Liverpool, Robertson and Hull almost a decade ago.

Newcastle’s biggest threats to Bueno deal

Competition exists, though less advanced. Tottenham Hotspur have monitored Bueno, particularly after setbacks in other targets earlier in the window, seeing him as a dynamic option to bolster their options.

Spurs signed young Brazilian Souza in January, but are still in the market for another left-back, as evidenced by their pursuit of Andy Robertson last month.

Everton are also keeping tabs, drawn to his potential as an upgrade in wide areas amid their own squad planning. They have previously looked at Bueno in past windows too.

Bueno’s recent highlights, including a notable goal contribution against Arsenal, have boosted his profile.

A former Spain Under-21 international, he combines intelligence, work ethic, and crossing ability—qualities that have earned praise from former club figures.

While Wolves would prefer to retain their homegrown talent and profit substantially, relegation could prompt Bueno to seek a top-flight stay. He is expected to push for a move if the drop is confirmed.

As the summer window nears, Newcastle’s proactive stance gives them the edge, but interest from Spurs and Everton could intensify if Bueno’s form continues. His next chapter looks set to remain in the Premier League.

