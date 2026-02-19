Tottenham XI vs Arsenal as Igor Tudor opts for defensive and attacking gambles in first game

Igor Tudor’s first game as interim Tottenham Hotspur boss takes place against bitter north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, and TEAMtalk has looked at how an injury-hit Spurs side could line up against the Premier League leaders.

Tudor has taken over from Thomas Frank in the Spurs hotseat until the end of the season and could be leading out a side closer to the relegation places, if results go against them prior to Sunday’s clash with Arsenal.

Which players, and the formation the Croatian opts to use, given the plethora of big Tottenham names unavailable, is a fascinating prospect – one we’ve tried to dissect ahead of the contest.

Despite not having the likes of Cristian Romero (suspended), Kevin Danso and Ben Davies available, Tudor is still is expected to utilise his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation, which will mean a midfielder having to step into the back three.

The wing-back positions are also a problem, given the absence of Destiny Udogie, while Pedro Porro is not expected to be fit enough to start despite returning to training.

Tudor does, at least, have more options to pick from in his midfield, although Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall remain on the sidelines, while the attack remains woefully short in terms of creative and wide players.

The ACL injury suffered by Wilson Odobert compounded on an attacking group that is already missing James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus, although Richarlison could return to the bench against the Gunners.

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

Despite his critics, the Italy international will almost certainly retain his place, given how little time Tudor has had to fully assess the position. He will also have known Vicario from his time managing in Serie A.

RWB: Djed Spence

Spence gets to play on his natural side and will likely enjoy the more attacking freedom he should have in Tudor’s system. He needs to be wary of helping out the right-sided centre-back called into action by Tudor, though, but more on now.

RCB: Archie Gray

The versatile England Under-21 international has already shown he is capable of operating as a centre-back, although that was more in a back four under Ange Postecoglou. Tudor, who played the position himself, trusts the teenager in huge game.

CB: Radu Dragusin

Playing the Romanian in the middle of the three makes a ton of sense, as the last thing Tottenham will want is Dragusin getting isolated against a winger. Although there have to be some concerns if Tudor tries to play a higher line, given the 24-year-old does not have elite recovery pace.

LCB: Micky van de Ven

The only first-choice Spurs defender fully fit and available, and goodness knows what would happen if the Dutchman misses any time between now and the end of the season. Arguably the only world-class player in the Tottenham squad.

LWB: Souza

This is where things get tricky for Tudor, as it feels he has no real choice but to hand the winter window signing from Brazil his first start for the club. Souza did look impressive off the bench at Man Utd, showing tremendous pace and a willingness to get forward, and should get that playing in the wing-back role against the Gunners.

CM: Joao Palhinha

Tudor could opt for Yves Bissouma here, although the majority of Spurs fans will hope he doesn’t and that Palhinha is trusted as one of the defensive midfield pivots instead. It’s not always been great from the Bayern loanee, but he should relish a derby contest in front of home support.

CM: Conor Gallagher

The January window signing could be asked to play slightly deeper and provide a better base from Tottenham to operate from, while his energy and driving runs will be critical against a strong Arsenal pairing of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

ACM: Xavi Simons

Spurs desperately need the Dutchman to find his top level and offer the creativity in the final third that has often been lacking for Spurs this season. Reports suggest Simons has made a big impression in training throughout the week and is ready to deliver a stellar display. Home fans will be keeping everything crossed that happens.

Predicted Tottenham XI vs Arsenal

ACM: Randal Kolo Muani

Bit of a toss up this one between Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel, but Tudor’s familiarity with the former, after their time together at Juventus, gives the edge to the on loan PSG star – despite the fact that he is STILL to score a Premier League goal for the club.

ST: Dominic Solanke

With top scorer Richarlison, who scored a worldie against the Gunners at The Emirates, only likely to be fit enough for the bench, Solanke continues to lead the line. The England forward is at least starting to find his form after an injury-hit campaign so far and has four goals in his last six games.