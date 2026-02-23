Liverpool laughing as nightmare Newcastle scenario with Isak, Ekitike, Woltemade and Nunez gets real

There are growing suggestions Nick Woltemade could leave Newcastle after just one season, and with Darwin Nunez emerging as a genuine option to replace the German, Liverpool could have the last laugh yet again.

Newcastle fans can’t stand the sight of Scousers right now, primarily because of what transpired in the summer window.

Not only did Liverpool poach their best player in Alexander Isak, but they also snapped up the striker Newcastle pushed hard to sign as his replacement, Hugo Ekitike.

And after Manchester United beat the Magpies to Benjamin Sesko, Newcastle wound up paying £65m (€75m, $88m), prior to add-ons for Woltemade.

The rangy German started well in the North-East, but has since faded, going 10 Premier League games without scoring or assisting.

Multiple sources have insisted Newcastle do not want to sell Woltemade in the upcoming summer, and they’re in no mood to give up on the 24-year-old despite his downturn in form.

However, we’ve been informed Woltemade is already souring on life in England and secretly desires a hasty return to Germany.

And according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Newcastle will begrudgingly sell Woltemade after just 12 months at the club if he pushes to leave.

In the event Woltemade does take flight, his replacement could come in the form of ex-Liverpool frontman, Darwin Nunez.

The volatile Uruguayan has no future at Al-Hilal after the Saudi Arabian side secured the shock signing of Karim Benzema last month.

Nunez has since been omitted from Al-Hilal’s squad for the Saudi Pro League, and a return to European football is on the cards for the summer. Crucially, he’s prepared to accept a substantial pay-cut on his £400,000-a-week wages.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, broke news of intermediaries holding talks with Newcastle and Tottenham. If Woltemade leaves, it’s the Magpies who’ll have the greatest need for a new No 9.

During his time at Anfield, Nunez became synonymous with miss of the season contenders. There are no doubting his physical attributes, but his inability to stay onside, his lack of technical ability and wasteful finishing made Nunez one of the most frustrating players Liverpool have fielded in recent memory.

If Nunez were to join Newcastle, we could see a scenario where in the course of two summers, Liverpool have signed Newcastle’s best player as well as their preferred replacement for Isak, and Newcastle’s eventual successor to Isak has been offloaded and replaced by a former Reds flop.

