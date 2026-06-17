Newcastle want to sign Victor Munoz before he can impress for Spain at the World Cup

Newcastle are keen to seal a move for a Spain attacker in their World Cup squad before he ‘impresses on the global stage,’ according to a highly-trusted source.

The Magpies have lost Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and will have to sign a new winger to take his place. Presently, there looks to be only one option for that role: Osasuna and Spain man Victor Munoz.

The twice-capped Spain international has a €40million (£34.6m) release clause in his contract, though Newcastle are hoping to negotiate a lower deal than that.

According to The Athletic, though Real Madrid have a buyback clause, the Magpies don’t believe they are going to use it.

Further to that, the English club are eager to get a deal over the line quickly, given the context of Munoz playing at the World Cup.

Indeed, they feel if he impresses on the ‘global stage,’ he will prompt greater interest from elsewhere. The winger was an unused substitute in Spain’s World Cup opener against Cape Verde.

To this point, it’s reported Newcastle believe conversations with Munoz’s representatives have gone well, but that won’t stop bigger clubs coming in for him if he steps foot on the World Cup stage and impresses.

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Newcastle accelerating for Munoz

TEAMtalk is aware that Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson is the man driving the pursuit of Munoz.

We are also being told that the Magpies are looking to accelerate the pursuit of the winger.

But there is also good news on the other clubs front, with the Spaniard reportedly having turned down some bigger sides.

Indeed, Manchester United and Liverpool have both reportedly shown interest in him, but Munoz has maintained a desire to head to Newcastle.

It’s said the idea of heading to St James’ Park has always been his ‘strongest suit.’

As such, it seems that should any other big clubs go after Munoz if he shows form at the World Cup, his view might well remain in on Newcastle.

But the Magpies will still want to get his move sealed quickly in order not to run the risk of that happening.

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