Winger REJECTS Man Utd ‘enquiry’ and ‘about to finalise’ Newcastle transfer

Osasuna winger Victor Munoz has decided to join Newcastle United, despite having the chance to play for Michael Carrick’s Manchester United or Andoni Iraola at Liverpool, according to a report, which has revealed a clause that Real Madrid has inserted in the deal.

On June 11, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Newcastle are keen on signing Munoz from Osasuna in the summer transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that Newcastle were ‘accelerating’ their pursuit of Munoz, who played as a left-winger and as a right-winger last season.

We understand that Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson himself is keen on bringing the 22-year-old Spain international winger to St. James’ Park.

It has now emerged that Munoz himself wants to join Newcastle and has turned down the chance of playing for Man Utd or Liverpool.

According to AS, Man Utd and Liverpool ‘enquired’ about Munoz, and so did Barcelona, but the winger, who is part of the Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup finals, wants to move to Newcastle instead.

The report has stated: ‘If there was one thing the World Cup player was clear about, it was his desire for consistent playing time at his next club, something he seems to have found at Newcastle.

‘This was his sole concern once Real Madrid decided to let his agent, Juanma Lopez, and the player himself decide his destination.

‘Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as some Premier League teams, enquired about him, but the idea of ​​joining the club from the north of England has always been his strongest suit.

‘Barcelona was another team that explored the possibility of signing him.

‘In fact, they were the first to enquire about his situation, but if there was one thing the player and his agent were clear about, it was that they had no intention of entering into a conflict with Real Madrid, the club that trusted him to develop and showcase his talent on his path to the elite level, something that has been key to his breakout season at Osasuna.’

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Real Madrid insert buy-back option in Victor Munoz deal

According to AS, Madrid ‘never opposed the transfer’ of Munoz to Newcastle.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has claimed that Madrid, who sold Munoz to Osasuna in the summer of 2025, have decided not to activate ‘either the buy-back option or the right of first refusal’.

Instead, Los Blancos ‘have managed to retain a buy-back option for one season in the three-way deal that is about to be finalised between Osasuna, Newcastle and Victor Munoz’.

Munoz made 36 appearances for Osasuna last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in the process.

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