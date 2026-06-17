Tottenham Hotspur are expected to make contact with Newcastle United officials before the end of the week as they bid to wrap up the signing of Sandro Tonali for a fee that could cost less than expected and with Roberto De Zerbi’s side also closing on two other eye-catching transfers.

The Italian midfielder’s representatives have made no secret of their desire to move the player on this summer after becoming unsettled on Tyneside and, while sources have made clear that a return to Italy would be the dream scenario for Tonali, it seems that the star is very much open to all exit avenues.

Indeed, over the last 48 hours, it has been widely reported that Tottenham are very much hot on his trail, with the move to bring the 26-year-old to north London very much driven by Roberto De Zerbi.

Any sale, though, would be a begrudging one for Newcastle, who have learned lessons from last summer’s Alexander Isak, and have insisted they will not be railroaded over a deal.

Nonetheless, the player is now understood to have said yes to a move to N17 and, with personal terms no issue, Spurs are expected to make contact with Newcastle over the breakdown of a deal, which will set a new club record for Tottenham.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano confirmed a move is rapidly gathering pace.

“Sandro Tonali WANTS to go to Tottenham, so he’s keen on the move.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any problem with the player, financially or in terms of the contract.

“Also because the connection between Tonali and De Zerbi is very clear, both from the same city of Brescia, so the connection is very, very good.”

Spurs’ current transfer record stands at the £65m paid to Bournemouth for Dominic Solanke two summers ago.

And with Romano noting that club-to-club negotiations will soon begin, his fellow journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Newcastle could be prepared to cash in for £100m, and that figure won’t necessarily have to consist of fully guaranteed payments.

He declared Newcastle would consider a bid of £85m, so long as add-ons bump the final number up to £100m.

Seemingly, though, Spurs will not stop there and, with a determination to ensure successive 17th-placed finishes in the Premier League will not be repeated, the club are also pressing ahead with two more eye-catching deals, with all three deals worth a colossal £212m…

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Tottenham on brink of Van Hecke deal; Brazilian winger to follow

Before any deal for Tonali is finalised, the next one over the line for Spurs will be the capture of defender Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton after Tottenham finally settled on a fee.

The north London side, who saw two offers rejected for the Netherlands international last weekend, have now settled on a package worth £52m for the 26-year-old.

The player previously played under De Zerbi at Brighton and made clear he wanted to reunite with a manager he regards as a ‘father figure’ with the defender swatting away rival interest from the likes of Liverpool to make the move to Spurs.

The Seagulls, who paid just £1.8m to sign Van Hecke from NAC Breda in 2020, have also negotiated a 20% sell-on profit for Van Hecke, who will leave the Amex with just a year left on his deal.

Once a deal for Van Hecke is wrapped up, Spurs will turn their focus to Tonali, while Manchester City winger Savinho also remains a major target for De Zerbi.

Indeed, while the Spurs boss is desperate to add a left-sided winger, and has been touted with a fresh move to sign West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville, it is Savinho – cleared to leave Manchester City for £60m this summer – who remains their top target.

The Brazilian is a player that Spurs have chased for a year now, and there is a growing belief that a deal can be pushed over the line with City prepared to sanction his exit. He has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad, and an offer worth £60m is likely to be accepted.

Spurs already have a loose agreement with the player to make the move to London and are now expected to make contact with City in due course to come to an agreement over a deal.

Of course, there will have to be departures to make room for all these big-money arrivals.

One deal that Spurs are also discussing, independent to that of the Van Hecke signing, is the departure of highly-rated defender Luka Vuskovic to Brighton.

And while the Seagulls have seen an initial offer rejected, the 19-year-old has made it clear he is not prepared to spend another season out on loan, giving them hope of a big-money deal.

Elsewhere, Jacobs has revealed Antonin Kinsky is likely to remain at Tottenham this summer, but their quest for a new goalkeeper is likely to drop him to second choice.