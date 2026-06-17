Porto are preparing for the possibility of losing midfield star Victor Froholdt and have identified Nordsjaelland sensation Caleb Yirenkyi as a potential replacement, amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, and others in both players.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Portuguese giants are keen to steal a march on several Premier League clubs tracking Yirenkyi, with Porto already assessing the Ghanaian international as a player capable of filling the void should Froholdt depart.

The move comes amid growing expectations that Porto could face major interest in Froholdt before the transfer window closes.

The Danish midfielder only arrived from FC Copenhagen last summer, but has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in European football.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Brighton and Newcastle United are among the clubs closely monitoring the 20-year-old’s development, while scouts from several other elite sides have also watched him extensively over the past year.

Ironically, sources have indicated that a number of the clubs tracking Froholdt have also carried out checks on Yirenkyi.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle are all understood to be aware of the Ghanaian’s progress, highlighting just how highly regarded both players have become among Europe’s leading recruitment departments. That overlap only adds another layer to Porto’s thinking as they weigh up potential succession plans.

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Porto face Premier League competition for Ghanaian gem

Porto are in a strong negotiating position.

Sources indicate Froholdt is protected by a release clause worth in excess of £70million, but club officials are realistic enough to recognise that sustained interest from Europe’s top clubs could test their resolve in the months ahead.

As a result, recruitment staff have already begun planning for every eventuality.

TEAMtalk understands Yirenkyi has emerged as one of the leading names under consideration.

The Nordsjaelland midfielder is generating significant interest in his own right after impressing in Denmark and is regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders currently operating outside Europe’s top five leagues.

Porto’s interest is not without competition. Sources have confirmed that several Premier League clubs are tracking Yirenkyi, with Brighton among the most prominent admirers, as we previously revealed.

The Seagulls are understood to view the Ghanaian as a potential long-term successor to Carlos Baleba, whose performances have attracted growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Brighton’s renowned recruitment operation has monitored Yirenkyi’s progress closely, but Porto are determined to position themselves strongly should they decide to formalise their interest.

The situation creates an intriguing transfer chain involving two of Europe’s most highly-rated young midfielders, with many of the same clubs keeping tabs on both players.

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Porto star and their replacement target set to shine at World Cup

Should Froholdt leave Porto, Yirenkyi is viewed internally as a player capable of stepping into the club’s development pathway and continuing their tradition of nurturing elite midfield talent before selling for substantial profits.

There is also a timely opportunity for scouts to assess both players on the biggest stage.

Froholdt and Yirenkyi are currently in North America representing Denmark and Ghana respectively at the World Cup finals, where they have the chance to further enhance their growing reputations in front of many of the clubs interested in their services.

With Premier League clubs circling Froholdt and Porto positioning themselves for a move for Yirenkyi, the coming weeks could prove pivotal for two midfielders regarded among the brightest young talents in world football.

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