Newcastle flex financial muscles with mega offer prepared for top winger

Newcastle United are ready to make a strong push to sign Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne, according to reports in Italy.

Insigne has been a Napoli player for his entire professional career – except for a few formative loan spells – but there is a feeling their paths may be about to separate. The winger is in the final year of his contract and there are disagreements over his next salary.

Amid the standstill, Insigne will be able to negotiate with clubs outside Italy over a pre-contract agreement from January. A number of Premier League sides are aware of the opportunity.

Insigne has been mentioned as an option for Chelsea as they look to strengthen their attack. Links with London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, though, have been played down.

Manchester United have also appeared in the conversation when it comes to Insigne’s next club. But now another English suitor has entered the frame.

According to Rai Sport, Newcastle are willing to put a huge offer on the table to Insigne to secure his signature if he becomes a free agent.

Money is now no object for Newcastle following their Saudi-backed takeover. Therefore, they can push the boat out to try and persuade top talents to join them.

Much will depend on their sporting project. If they suffer relegation from the Premier League, their plans would have to change.

But the long-term ambition for Newcastle is to challenge at the top end of the top flight. They will be looking for big players to help them climb there and Insigne is rated highly.

The 30-year-old was a key player for the Italy side that won Euro 2020 in the summer. At club level, he has been important to Napoli’s unbeaten start to the Serie A season.

So far in 2021-22, Insigne has scored four goals and provided three assists from 11 league games, helping his side to the summit of the table.

Trading that for a relegation battle would be quite the change for the winger. However, Napoli are wanting him to halve his wages, whereas Newcastle could offer him better terms.

There is also the option for Insigne to leave Europe entirely by joining MLS side Toronto. However, he would rather stay in his current continent, either heading to the Premier League or La Liga, where Atletico Madrid admire him.

Newcastle, aware of the competition, are ready to make a significant financial offer to secure his services if possible.

Their current wingers are Allan Saint-Maximin, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron. The former is someone they will be basing their rebuild around but adding Insigne take things to another level.

Newcastle seek to strengthen attack

Perhaps on a more realistic level for the time being, Newcastle have been linked with an in-form striker from the Spanish second tier.

Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle are their current options at centre-forward. As they look to make a statement signing under their new owners, it could be an area to spend in.

A recent report revealed Newcastle are interested in Almeria striker Umar Sadiq. The former Rangers flop has revived his career in Spain and has helped his side into promotion contention.

He scored 22 goals for Almeria last season and has seven goals from 15 games so far this term. There is a feeling he is ready to step up again and Newcastle could give him a route into the Premier League.

It was predicted that he may cost €25m, which would be a record sale for Almeria in line with the fee they received from Benfica for Darwin Nunez in 2020.

Sadiq is now 24 years old and could be ready to test himself in a top-flight again. While Newcastle wait to attract the genuine top-tier talent, he may be a good option for the winter.

