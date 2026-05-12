De Zerbi tells Tottenham to KEEP integral star as shock Sporting switch emerges

Joao Palhinha could reportedly snub the chance to complete a permanent switch to Tottenham Hotspur this summer in favour of a return to his homeland with Sporting instead.

The Portugal international, who is currently on loan from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, has an option to buy for Spurs at around the £25million mark.

And, despite Palhinha having an inconsistent campaign at Tottenham, one which started and is ending well, Roberto De Zerbi is reported to be a big fan of the player and is keen for the club to retain his services on a permanent basis.

Regardless of what happens with Spurs, the 30-year-old will be sold by Bayern this summer, a decision that has opened the door to other potential suitors too.

Having begun the season as a pivotal figure in Thomas Frank’s engine room, Palhinha lost his way midway through the campaign and then came in for criticism from fans during Igor Tudor’s disastrous reign as interim boss.

He has, however, re-emerged as a key performer in De Zerbi’s side and was outstanding in the recent win at Aston Villa that saw Tottenham climb out of the relegation zone.

And while De Zerbi has made his stance clear on the player’s future in north London, it appears that Palhinha may have ideas of his own.

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Palhinha considering Portugal return

Indeed, a report from Football Insider claims that the former Fulham man may favour a return to Portugal this summer for personal reasons.

It’s previously been reported that Spurs could actually try and negotiate a figure lower than their option to buy on Palhinha, especially with the player out of contract in 2028.

And while there is every chance that Bayern will be receptive to that plan, the fact that other clubs, like Sporting, could also get involved as presented the idea of a potential bidding war brewing.

Ultimately, though, it will come down to the player’s decision, in what could come as a blow to both De Zerbi and Tottenham.

Palhinha is due back in action for Spurs when they head to bogey club Chelsea in the Premier League on May 19, knowing that a rare Stamford Bridge win will put them on the brink of survival.