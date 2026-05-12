Nottingham Forest retain a strong interest in Fulham boss Marco Silva and could make a shock managerial change this summer if the Portuguese coach signals a willingness to move to the City Ground, TEAMtalk understands.

Silva has admirers across Europe following another impressive spell with Fulham, but Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis remains one of his biggest supporters after their hugely successful time together at Olympiakos.

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, the relationship between Silva and Marinakis has remained extremely strong since their period in Greece, where Silva guided Olympiakos, who are also owned by Marinakis, to the 2016 Super League title.

That campaign included a remarkable European-record run of 17 consecutive domestic victories at the start of the season and firmly cemented Silva’s reputation as one of the most promising young coaches in Europe at the time.

Interestingly, when Silva took over at Olympiakos, he replaced fellow Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira, and TEAMtalk understands a similar sequence could now unfold again at Forest.

The former Wolves chief took over from Sean Dyche in February and has guided them to safety, and also made the semi-finals of the Europa League.

But sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Marinakis is considering another managerial reshuffle this summer despite Forest already going through four different managers during the current campaign.

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Nott’m Forest face competition for top manager target

The Forest owner is understood to believe Silva could provide the stability, tactical structure and Premier League credibility needed to elevate the club to the next level.

TEAMtalk can reveal Marinakis would be prepared to make a decisive move if Silva indicates he is open to taking over at the City Ground.

However, Forest are far from alone in pursuing the former Everton and Hull City boss. Chelsea continue to assess Silva as part of their ongoing managerial search following the decision to move on from Liam Rosenior.

As TEAMtalk reported earlier this week, the Blues are considering a broad shortlist of candidates and Silva remains a respected figure among influential members of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Chelsea appreciate Silva’s Premier League experience, attacking style of football and proven ability to improve players within structured systems.

Meanwhile, Benfica are also monitoring Silva closely as they prepare for the likely departure of Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho is expected to return to Real Madrid this summer, forcing Benfica into the market for a new head coach and Silva is among the names being seriously discussed internally.

TEAMtalk understands Benfica view Silva as a coach capable of restoring domestic dominance while also implementing an attractive, modern playing style.

Despite the growing interest, Fulham remain keen to keep Silva and value the work he has done at Craven Cottage immensely.

However, with multiple major clubs now circling and Marinakis prepared to act aggressively once again, Silva’s future is shaping up to become one of the most fascinating managerial stories of the summer.

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