Newcastle, Sunderland battling to sign outstanding Sheffield United midfielder with January deal ON – Exclusive

The North East duo are both in the mix to sign a top Sheff Utd talent

A host of clubs, including North-East rivals Newcastle United and Sunderland, are jostling to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck, with the Blades increasingly likely to sanction a January sale for the highly-rated England Under-21 international, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Peck has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects outside the Premier League, with his energetic, all-action performances attracting significant attention from top-flight sides ahead of the winter transfer window.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Newcastle and Sunderland have both been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old this season, with the bitter rivals monitoring his development closely.

However, the competition for his signature is growing, with Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace also watching him closely as they assess potential midfield additions.

We also understand that promotion contenders West Ham United are keeping a close eye on Peck and could look to bring him back to London should they decide to formalise their interest.

Peck’s rise has been an impressive one. A graduate of Arsenal’s famed academy, he joined Sheffield United’s youth set-up in 2021 and made his first-team debut for the club in the Premier League in 2023.

Following the Blades’ relegation, he became a regular in the senior side and has continued to develop into one of their most important young players.

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Newcastle, Sunderland chasing outstanding Championship talent

His relentless energy, ability to cover ground and willingness to influence the game at both ends of the pitch have helped establish him as a standout performer in the Championship. Indeed, Peck has scored four goals and added three assists in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Blades so far this season.

Those displays have also earned him recognition at international level with England U-21s, further enhancing his reputation as a player with considerable potential.

Sheffield United are aware of the growing interest and, while they would ideally like to retain a player who has become such an important part of their plans, there is an increasing expectation that a January departure could be sanctioned.

With Newcastle and Sunderland both tracking him, a potential battle in the North East could develop, although the interest from Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Palace and West Ham means there will be no shortage of competition.

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