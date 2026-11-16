Romano reveals Arsenal chances of signing Nusa in January with transfer terms set – ‘it’s going to be’

Arsenal are keen on a deal for RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa, according to Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal’s chances of signing RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa in January, with the terms for a transfer set.

Nusa has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting wingers, and he could join Arsenal in the coming months.

The Gunners strengthened their squad with the summer signings of Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Piero Hincapie and Christos Tzolis, but they have left themselves short in attack.

Arsenal appear to still have enough to win the Premier League this season, but their relatively weak attack could stop them lifting the Champions League after they offloaded Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri without signing a suitable replacement after missing out on several major targets.

But Mikel Arteta’s side could fix this in January, and we reported at the weekend that they are planning to accelerate the move for Nusa ahead of the next transfer window.

Nusa, 21, has taken his performances to another level this season, having contributed five goals and seven assists for RB Leipzig in all competitions.

Therefore, Nusa should be an upgrade on Arsenal’s current left wing options, and Romano has revealed whether a deal is feasible for the January transfer window…

Fabrizio Romano reveals truth on Antonio Nusa to Arsenal

Romano claims RB Leipzig have already set the terms for Nusa’s exit amid interest from Arsenal, but they are adamant they only want him to leave next summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I also wanted to clarify something regarding RB Leipzig players, particularly their wingers, because we’re getting questions about Antonio Nusa and Arsenal.

“I’ve told you about Castello Lukeba in my recent videos. I expect him to be transferred in the 2027 transfer window. It could be January or the summer, depending on the opportunities.

“But, focusing on the wingers, I wanted to mention Antonio Nusa. I’m getting many questions. Can Nusa move in January? What is the price? What’s the situation?

“My understanding is that RB Leipzig start at around €70-75 million for Antonio Nusa, so he’s quite expensive.

“Leipzig believe he’s one of the best wingers on the market, and they will not offer any discount for Nusa.

“It’s also important to say that Leipzig’s expectation is to continue with the player until the summer transfer window and then consider a potential exit if a good proposal arrives.

“They are not pushing to sell Nusa in January. I think the possibility of him leaving in January is not particularly concrete. It’s not easy. Either there is a completely crazy bid or, for Nusa, it’s going to be the summer.”