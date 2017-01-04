Agent of Liverpool target Forsberg hints at January move

RB Leipzig winger and reported Liverpool target Emil Forsberg could leave the Bundesliga in January, according to his agent.

The Bundesliga new-comers have been fantastic to start the season, sitting second behind Bayern Munich having been top for a short spell.

Rather than potentially losing key assets, they appear to be keen on adding young talent, with players like Brentford’s Scott Hogan and Leeds United’s Ronaldo Vieira.

However, that hasn’t stopped interest in key performers, with Jurgen Klopp’s side linked with a swoop.

Forsberg’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, spoke to Bild amid claims that Juventus and Arsenal are also interested in the player.

“I can’t confirm any names. But after the great first half of the season, big clubs have reached out to me,” Cetinkaya said.

“RB are on a good way to become a big club, which plays in Champions League soon. In spite of that I can’t promise that Emil will stay in Leipzig this winter.”

However, Cetinkaya did not commit his client’s future to the club, despite the potential for European football next season.

“It’s about what Leipzig plans for him. I will seek talks with sporting director Ralf Rangnick in the next few days,” he said.

Speaking on Tuesday, Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl addressed rumours of Forsberg’s departure: “I’d like to think that all players currently with us will still be around at the end of the season.”