Tottenham Hotspur have made what sources describe as ‘significant progress’ in their pursuit of West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, and while Manchester United retain a belief their background work on the player will still pay dividends, they will have to get their skates on with the north London side now preparing to launch a formal bid for the Portugal international, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed that discussions with both Fernandes‘ camp and West Ham have accelerated over the past few days, leaving Spurs increasingly confident that they can win the race for one of the Premier League’s most sought-after midfielders.

As a result, we can reveal that Tottenham are now readying an offer worth around £75million (€87m, $99m), a figure that would move them very close to West Ham’s initial £80million valuation of the 21-year-old.

The developments represent a major statement of intent from Spurs, who are determined to reshape their midfield options this summer as Roberto De Zerbi continues work on rebuilding his squad ahead of the new campaign.

However, Tottenham know they face serious competition.

As TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday, Manchester United have also made substantial progress in their own pursuit of Fernandes and remain confident that they too can secure a deal.

United‘s interest is being driven in large part by sporting director Jason Wilcox, who has longstanding ties to the player dating back to his time at Southampton.

Wilcox played a pivotal role in bringing Fernandes to English football during his spell on the south coast and has maintained close relationships with key figures around the player ever since.

Those connections have helped United establish a strong position in the race and, until recently, many within the game believed the Red Devils were firmly in pole position.

But Spurs are now making a genuine push and with sources revealing all on developments to bring the once-capped Portugal star to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium…

READ MORE: Liverpool now ‘making calls’ over Mateus Fernandes transfer as Fabrizio Romano offers ‘guarantee’

Tottenham talks for Mateus Fernandes have ‘gone well’ – but Man Utd still lurk

Sources close to the negotiations have told TEAMtalk that talks between Spurs and Fernandes’ representatives have gone extremely well, with the North London club presenting a clear vision for the player’s role under De Zerbi.

Indeed, those involved in the discussions believe Tottenham now have “a confidence” that they can land the Portuguese star despite the fierce competition.

Spurs are actively searching for creativity and quality in midfield, and Fernandes has emerged as one of their priority targets.

The club are expected to add multiple midfielders this summer,and TEAMtalk understands they could ultimately bring in as many as three new faces in the middle of the park.

Interest remains in several other options, however.

Tottenham have been alerted to Nico Paz’s uncertain situation at Real Madrid, while Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney have all been discussed internally in recent months.

However, Fernandes is rapidly becoming one of the most realistic and attainable elite targets available to De Zerbi.

West Ham remain reluctant sellers and would prefer to retain one of their most valuable assets as they prepare for life under Nuno Espirito Santo.

But with financial realities shaping their summer plans and Fernandes viewed as the player most capable of generating a major transfer fee, the situation remains open.

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West Ham’s transfer stance emerges

TEAMtalk understands the Hammers are prepared to listen to offers that come close to their valuation and Tottenham’s impending bid is expected to test their resolve.

Manchester United are not going away, however.

Wilcox continues to work behind the scenes, and sources insist Old Trafford officials remain optimistic that their groundwork will ultimately pay off.

What is clear is that the race for Fernandes is now entering a crucial phase.

Tottenham have moved decisively in recent days, a substantial offer is being prepared, and belief is growing in North London that they can beat United to one of the most coveted young midfielders in European football.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed what West Ham have ‘communicated’ to Fernandes amid his talks with Manchester United.

Before any deal for Fernandes is done, though, Spurs hope to ‘close another £90m deal quickly’ after ‘superstar’ said ‘YES’ to a transfer.