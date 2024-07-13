Aston Villa remain in the race for one of the best right-backs in the Saudi Pro League, but face new competition from elsewhere in Europe for their target, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that both Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest had made approaches for Al Hilal full-back, Saud Abdulhamid, and that further talks would be due.

While there has been plenty of movement from Europe to Saudi Arabia over the past 18 months, Abdulhamid is someone who could move the opposite way. Indeed, as he enters the final year of his contract with the Saudi Pro League champions, the right-back is understood to believe this could be an ideal time to arrive in European football.

Now, in the latest update, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Aston Villa remain in the race and approached his entourage again, but at the moment talks with Al Hilal have not yet started.

Nottingham Forest, on their side, after the first approach with the player, preferred to slow things down by also exploring other options given that the Saudi club has no intention of letting him go easily, since he is considered one of the best Asian right-backs. They want to keep him at all costs, also negotiating a possible renewal of his contract, that expires in 2025.

In addition to the Premier League clubs, French side Toulouse remain interested, even if like Forest they are going at a slow pace at the moment.

READ MORE: FOUR key areas Aston Villa have to address to make massive Champions League statement

Serie A side joins race for Abdulhamid

Another big update is that AS Roma have joined the race with great commitment. The Italian club – who are looking for a new right-back for next season after Rasmus Kristensen’s loan from Leeds United ended and they put Rick Karsdorp out of their plans – have approached the player’s entourage to obtain information on possible costs and conditions of the operation, with Saud Abdulhamid confirming that he is open to starting a new experience in Europe.

AS Roma are planning a new round of contacts to explore further aspects related to the possible transfer, given that, as told, they have shown strong interest in him and want to get ahead of the competition, especially from Aston Villa.

Villa’s desire for a new right-back stems from the fact that Matty Cash is their only recognised senior option for the position in their current squad. They brought in Kosta Nedeljkovic earlier this year, but only as an option for the long-term.

Someone like Abdulhamid – who is about to turn 25 and has already represented Al-Ittihad and Al Hilal during his career, twice winning the league with his current club – might have a more competitive profile right now.

However, it is evident that Villa face strong competition for Abdulhamid’s signature, particularly from a club where their president of football operations, Monchi, used to be in charge of transfer business.